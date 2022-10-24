ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack

(Reuters) -A Wisconsin man on Wednesday was found guilty of murder and other charges for killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year. The 12-person jury in Waukesha County convicted Darrell Brooks, 40, of six counts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man stabbed to death on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, the victim was stabbed during an argument around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon on the 900 block of N. 27th Street. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested. According to police, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

Calls for criminal charges in hand-on-neck viral video

MILWAUKEE — There is a new call for criminal charges after a white man was seen in a now-viral video with his hand on the neck of a younger Black man. The incident took place recently on Milwaukee's south side. A 62-year-old man is seen in the video with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
