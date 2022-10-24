Read full article on original website
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Yankees: One Brian Cashman trade that will ‘haunt’ the team for years to come
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took a big gamble trading with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season began. Walking the wire with a $50 million Josh Donaldson over two years was always a tremendous risk and one that looks like a huge stain on the season and in the future.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs
Enigmatic former Dodger Yasiel Puig had a solid season in Korea and has stepped it up even more in the KBO playoffs.
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Derek Jeter on moment Yankees used as motivation: ‘Makes me sick’
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter can’t stand to think of the moment the Yankees tried to use as motivation to come back from a 3-0 hole in the American League Championship Series. “I don’t know the context of it,” Jeter said Wednesday night, “I still don’t like to talk about it myself. Makes me sick to this day thinking about it.”
Top Cardinals Prospect Is Dominating In Fall Baseball
The Arizona Fall League season is currently taking place. This is always a great chance for teams’ top prospects to shine and show what they’re made of, giving their respective teams an exciting glimpse into the future. One such prospect who is making some noise is Jordan Walker,...
Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr. Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.
No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
