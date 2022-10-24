Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO