Crosby, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
springhappenings.com
Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling
Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
Houston-area severe weather may cause travel problems to World Series
Thunderstorms and possible flooding could complicate Astros fans' trips to Game One in Houston.
Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022
Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: Researchers Find ‘Significant Rates’ of Sinking Ground in Houston Suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
KBTX.com
Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Friday storms likely ahead of cold front
Prepare for a rainy Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Storms are likely to start early morning and last throughout the day. Street ponding is possible.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
iheart.com
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List
Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
KTSA
Study: Two Texas cities in top 20 on list of ‘Best Baseball Cities’ in nation
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO...
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Cold front could bring strong to severe storms today
Right now, the main concern is gusty, damaging winds. However, isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
