Crosby, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The La Porte High School football team will have a game with Crosby High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling

Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List

Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
