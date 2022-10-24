(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report from the USDA, there were 6.9 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. The statewide average temperature was 49.4 degrees last week, 3.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.0 inches last week in Illinois, 0.72 inches below normal. As of Sunday, mature corn was at 93% with corn harvested for grain at 65%, both near the average for this time of the year. Soybeans harvested reached 78% with winter wheat planted at 67%, both near average. Area farmers are continuing to roll on with the harvest, estimating over 80% of the local soybean and corn crops has been harvested. Let’s continue to remember “safety first” out there this fall.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO