Patchy frost and fog possible Thursday morning
Clear skies and light winds will cause temperatures to fall quickly as the sun sets Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s, warming into the middle and upper 50s Thursday afternoon. Patchy frost and fog are possible, especially in some of the low-lying areas and river valleys,...
More Cougar Sightings Across The Tri-States; Recent Sightings In Illinois, 1 Hit By Vehicle
It's been a very active year for big cats in the tri-state area. Several Cougar sightings across Iowa and Wisconsin in the past few weeks have led to yet another Cougar sighting. This time in western and west-central parts of Illinois. In fact, the Illinois DNR said the mountain lion...
La Niña winter: What does it mean for the QCA?
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It’s only a matter of time before the bitter cold and snow return to the Quad Cities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2022-2023 winter outlook last week, and it’s calling for a La Niña winter for the third consecutive season.
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report from the USDA, there were 6.9 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. The statewide average temperature was 49.4 degrees last week, 3.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.0 inches last week in Illinois, 0.72 inches below normal. As of Sunday, mature corn was at 93% with corn harvested for grain at 65%, both near the average for this time of the year. Soybeans harvested reached 78% with winter wheat planted at 67%, both near average. Area farmers are continuing to roll on with the harvest, estimating over 80% of the local soybean and corn crops has been harvested. Let’s continue to remember “safety first” out there this fall.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
IDNR announces Illinois controlled pheasant hunting program upcoming season information
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing details about the 2022-2023 controlled pheasant hunting season. Pheasant hunters will need to acquire a Reserved Controlled Pheasant Hunting Permit to hunt on controlled pheasant hunting sites. These permits can be acquired through the online reservation system available at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/ControlledPheasantHunting.aspx.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Illinois quick hits: Early voting expands; high winds intensified cornfield fire
Early voting opened across Illinois Monday and continues until election day on Nov. 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open. If you are not registered to vote, two forms of identification are required with one of them including your current address. Early voting sites can be used to vote in person, voter registration or to drop off a mail ballot.
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence coordination Council(FVCC) held their final event of Domestic Violence awareness month on Thursday. The Shining a Light on Domestic Violence Event. The Rockford community is bringing awareness to domestic …. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family...
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists
With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?
After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
