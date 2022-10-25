ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
WGN News

Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
CHICAGO, IL

