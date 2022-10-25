Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Belichick is leaving Mac Jones out to dry
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is clearly playing games with Mac Jones after benching him Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Why?
Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
WMUR.com
Mac Jones will start at quarterback for Patriots this Sunday, ESPN reports
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots this Sunday against the New York Jets, according to a new report from ESPN. A team source told ESPN's Field Yates that Mac Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the team's starter.
Bears One of Five Teams to Beat Brady and Belichick Since 2020
Bears one of five teams to beat Brady, Belichick since 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are one of five teams since 2020 to defeat Bill Belichick's Patriots and Tom Brady's Buccaneers, according to Larry Meyer. The Saints, Rams, Packers and Chiefs are the only other teams...
The Patriots are hurting Mac Jones, helping Bailey Zappe with different play calls
Bailey Zappe suggested the Patriots execute the same game plan with both he and Mac Jones, but the numbers say otherwise: New England is helping Zappe far more than they’re helping Jones.
