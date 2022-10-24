ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Carol Jean Siddall

Carol Jean Siddall, 81 years old of Knox, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Plymouth, Indiana. She was born on Monday, May 5, 1941 in Salyersville, Kentucky, Daughter of the late Glaster Back and the late Lula (Miller) Back. Carol enjoyed reading and tending to her flowers. Her...
KNOX, IN
Sally Jo Turner

Sally Jo Turner, 77, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9:29 am in her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Bill Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday in the funeral chapel.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton

(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
UNION MILLS, IN
Pedestrian Killed in Westville

(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
WESTVILLE, IN
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store

(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
LA PORTE, IN
Cause of Building Collapse Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - Part of a three-story, more than century-old building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday night. Fortunately, authorities said nobody was inside when about one-third of the front of the structure came down at about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the historic courthouse.
LA PORTE, IN
Woman Bites Her Way to Jail

(Michigan City, IN) - A woman biting a police officer helped take a bite out of crime. Myrtle Thompson, 31, of Michigan City, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 5 felony, and other counts. According to court documents, officers early on October 19 were called...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust

(Michigan City, IN) - Traveling with an expired license plate in Michigan City resulted in the arrest of a suspected user of hard drugs. Justin Main, 32, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Marijuana. According to court documents, Main was one of four occupants of a vehicle stopped...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

