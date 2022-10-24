(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.

