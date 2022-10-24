ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

American College of Physicians recognizes 3 faculty members

DiPersio, McGill, Ross honored for outstanding contributions to internal medicine. The American College of Physicians has recognized three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis with national awards honoring excellence and distinguished contributions to internal medicine. They are John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD; Janet B. McGill, MD; and Will R. Ross, MD.
wustl.edu

Review latest information security policies

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Information Security (OIS) has completed its 2022 update of information security policies. OIS regularly reviews policies and monitors information systems to keep users and their data secure. Review new and existing policies on the Information Security website. To raise awareness about information...
wustl.edu

Henriksen, Murch selected as 2022 Moore Experimental Physics Investigators

Two Washington University in St. Louis researchers will advance the scientific frontier as 2022 Experimental Physics Investigators with the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Erik Henriksen, associate professor of physics, and Kater Murch, professor of physics, both in Arts & Sciences, will each receive $1.25 million for their projects over the next five years. They were selected from a competitive nationwide pool of applicants.
wustl.edu

Pediatric clinic for Rett syndrome draws patients for multispecialty care, clinical trials

Families that have a child with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females, often travel hundreds of miles to the Rett Spectrum Clinic in St. Louis — a collaboration between Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital — for multispecialty care and access to innovative clinical trials.
wustl.edu

Black Anthology hosts ‘Evelyn From the Internets’

Washington University in St. Louis student group Black Anthology will present comedy writer and YouTube sensation Evelyn Ngugi, a/k/a “Evelyn From the Internets,” for a talk and Q&A at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Hillman Hall, Room 60. Admission is free. Ngugi started posting her often hilarious,...
