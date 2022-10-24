Two Washington University in St. Louis researchers will advance the scientific frontier as 2022 Experimental Physics Investigators with the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Erik Henriksen, associate professor of physics, and Kater Murch, professor of physics, both in Arts & Sciences, will each receive $1.25 million for their projects over the next five years. They were selected from a competitive nationwide pool of applicants.

