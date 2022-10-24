ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

High School Football PRO

Katy, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mayde Creek High School football team will have a game with Morton Ranch High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
KATY, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 9 Texas HS Football 5A Team of the Week

Baytown Lee was coming off two heavy defeats by a combined 65 points heading into its showdown against undefeated Port Arthur Memorial last Friday. With the teams trending in opposition directions, Port Arthur Memorial, the number five team in 5A Division I, was a 16-point favorite heading into the contest.
TEXAS STATE
springhappenings.com

Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling

Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
SPRING, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
BRENHAM, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

247Sports

