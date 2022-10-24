Read full article on original website
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf Park
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as Beyoncé
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show
Katy, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Week 9 Texas HS Football 5A Team of the Week
Baytown Lee was coming off two heavy defeats by a combined 65 points heading into its showdown against undefeated Port Arthur Memorial last Friday. With the teams trending in opposition directions, Port Arthur Memorial, the number five team in 5A Division I, was a 16-point favorite heading into the contest.
University of St. Thomas-Houston Athletics is excited to announce the hiring of
Ceirra Bonds as the new Spirit Head Coach. After a comprehensive search, Bonds will be responsible for guiding the newly activated cheer and dance programs into their first year of competition. “I am super excited to have accepted this position and start Spirit across the UST campus,” Coach Bonds said....
Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling
Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022
Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
What to expect from storms on Friday, a mostly sunny weekend, and a splendid Halloween
Good morning. After a chilly start this morning, Houston will see increasing temperatures and humidity today, which will set up a day with widespread showers on Friday, and a chance of stronger storms. After a front moves through, expect clearing skies this weekend with pleasant highs in the low 70s.
First pitch, the national anthem and 'play ball' call. Find out who will be in attendance for first two World Series pregames
HOUSTON — Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be held at Minute Maid Park and the Houston Astros are pulling out all the stops to make sure it's a memorable experience for everyone who shows up. The games will start at 7:03 p.m. on Friday and...
Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
