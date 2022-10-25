ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium …. Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into …. Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter taken into custody. Metro Lt. David Valenta gives details on...
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused …. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said. Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas …
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/staff-member-assaulted-at-rancho-high-school-in-las-vegas/. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control …. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other...
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo. A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. Girl Scouts statue stolen in Las Vegas.
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl Scouts statue

Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters, according to police. Las Vegas police make an arrest after stolen Girl …. Police have made an arrest after a bronze statue was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada...
The future of the Moulin Rouge site

New phase for downtown Las Vegas neighborhood 4 years …. It's been almost 3 years since that deadly fire at the alpine motel in downtown Las Vegas. Six people died and more than a dozen were injured at the property located on 9th street near Stewart. Christian Cazares tells us about a new chapter coming for the downtown neighborhood and its residents.
Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their childhood

Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video games of their childhood. This hunt is driving the price of the collectibles to new heights. Grown-up gamers hunt for the video games of their …. Grown-up gamers are flooding the marketplace as they hunt for the video...
Watch & Win Contest: PBR Tickets

Watch, Call and Win Tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022. 2 tickets to the PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022, will be awarded to the 1st caller with the correct keyword of the day during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from October 24th to October 28th, 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between October 24th through October 28th to obtain the keyword. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for dates between November 4th through November 6th, 2022, and pre-determined by the PBR. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates do not apply. Winners will pick up their seated tickets at the KLAS 8 News Now studios before November 4th, 2022. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
