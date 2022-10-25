ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood

Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense

Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview

Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
WICKLIFFE, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
whbc.com

Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs

Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly Joan Baker

Beverly Joan Baker of Mansfield entered the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was 67 years old. Born July 11, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Jean Deloris (Price)...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy