Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood
Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: North Canton Hoover doesn't allow Eastlake North a point
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra North Canton Hoover followed in snuffing Eastlake North's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense
Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe counts the overtimes and a victory over Kirtland
This clash finally finished when Wickliffe eclipsed Kirtland 1-0 in extra time in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first overtime period.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview
Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Kirtland dominates Mineral Ridge in convincing showing
Kirtland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mineral Ridge 3-1 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 26. Recently on October 22, Kirtland squared off with Warren Champion in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
richlandsource.com
Abracadabra: New Philadelphia makes East Liverpool's offense disappear
New Philadelphia's defense kept East Liverpool under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. The first half gave New Philadelphia a 1-0 lead over East Liverpool.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga tells Salem "No Soup For You" in shutout
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Salem, resulting in a 5-0 shutout on October 24 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Chesterland West Geauga drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Salem after the first half.
whbc.com
Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs
Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
Ursuline lineman commits to Division 1 college level
Brian Frasco is a four year starter for the Irish
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
richlandsource.com
Beverly Joan Baker
Beverly Joan Baker of Mansfield entered the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was 67 years old. Born July 11, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Jean Deloris (Price)...
Comments / 0