ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
lastwordonsports.com

Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields

The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts surprising Mike Tomlin comments

It’s been no secret to anybody watching the Pittsburgh Steelers at all this season that the team’s offense has not been very strong, even despite the team switching quarterbacks from veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. With no real improvements on offense so far this season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been asked about potential changes to the coaching staff, but he’s not ready to do that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance. It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season. Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Bruschi trolls ex-Patriots teammate for Belichick hot take

Asante Samuel loves criticizing New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, so he couldn't pass up the opportunity to take aim at his former boss after Monday night's Week 7 game in Foxboro. The Chicago Bears came into Gillette Stadium and, to the surprise of many, dominated the Patriots in...
theScore

Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Broncos' Paton says he supports Hackett '100%' amid scrutiny

Despite the Denver Broncos' 2-5 start to the season, and amid intense scrutiny regarding Nathaniel Hackett, general manager George Paton expressed confidence Thursday in the rookie head coach. "I believe in Nathaniel," Paton said, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. "I support Nathaniel 100%." Hackett has received criticism for his...
DENVER, CO
theScore

NFL Week 8 teasers: Buying the 1-score game

The world of teasers started Week 7 with an epic backdoor cover for Saints (+8.5) legs and ended with the destruction of what seemed like the best option of them all: the Patriots (-2.5). In between, the Ravens, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bengals all seemed tough to trust in avoiding an upset, but each won outright, though not without their moments of doubt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy