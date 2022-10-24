Read full article on original website
Multiple Crews, Farmers Tackle Western Iowa Field Fire PHOTOS
(Harrison County, IA) -- Crews from multiple agencies battled a large field fire in western Iowa Sunday. Crews were called out after 1 p.m. to a field southeast of Mondamin in Harrison County. The Sheriff's Office says the fire spread quickly, due to dry, windy conditions. The Sheriff's Office says...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Updated: Montgomery County EMA Coordinator: “Farmers Saved the Day”
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the ignition point of Sunday’s wildfire came from a machinery fire two weeks ago. (Brian Hamman’s Drone footage is posted below the story) Hamman says several motorists passing by called in a small ditch fire at 4:47 p.m....
Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near a highway had fire crews busy Sunday. A plume of smoke was seen as crews try to knock down a field fire north of Omaha near Highway 127, between Mondamin, Modale, and Magnolia — about 10 miles north of Missouri Valley.
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
Burn ban until further notice for Montgomery, Page counties
An open burn ban has been issued for both Montgomery County and Page County effective immediately. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Montgomery and Page counties unless an official burn ban permit has been issued by the proper fire chief. The open burn ban was approved unanimously...
Update: Large Field Fire out of control in Montgomery County – Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued
(Montgomery) A large field fire in the area of Highway 34 and A Avenue is out of control. Fire Departments from Cass and Pottawattamie County have been called in for assistance. Residents in the area are being evacuated. Montgomery County Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation notice, A Ave west...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
EM still hoping to break ground on facilities upgrade project in 2022
The East Mills School District still hopes to break ground on its new $22 million facilities project this year despite initial bids coming in higher than expected. Since narrowly passing its bond referendum in September 2021 to renovate the current high school-middle school into a consolidated pre-kindergarten through 12th grade building in Malvern, East Mills has been busy designing and developing the substantial project. Omaha-based firm Alley Poyner Macchietto is the project architect, while Boyd Jones will serve as the construction manager and Piper Sandler will handle the bond financing.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve second consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Avoca) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the second consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. Matt Wyant is the Director of Planning and Development…. A representative from Van...
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field near Bartlett.
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Troopers Arrest Hopkins Man on Warrant and Felony DWI Saturday
Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Hopkins man Saturday in Nodaway County on a felony driving charge and a warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen E. Stevens on a preliminary charge of felony driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Stevens also had a misdemeanor...
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ring in the holidays with the 27th Clarinda Sings Concert
The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 27h Clarinda Sings Concert on Sunday, November 20th at 3:00 P.M. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium. This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda Naven and Sharon McAlpin. The first half of the concert will showcase some familiar tunes including Chattanooga Choo Choo and Pennsylvania 6-5000 among many others. The final half of the concert will feature special Christmas music to help ring in the holiday season.
