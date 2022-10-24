ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

iheart.com

Multiple Crews, Farmers Tackle Western Iowa Field Fire PHOTOS

(Harrison County, IA) -- Crews from multiple agencies battled a large field fire in western Iowa Sunday. Crews were called out after 1 p.m. to a field southeast of Mondamin in Harrison County. The Sheriff's Office says the fire spread quickly, due to dry, windy conditions. The Sheriff's Office says...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Fire crews battle large field fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A field fire near a highway had fire crews busy Sunday. A plume of smoke was seen as crews try to knock down a field fire north of Omaha near Highway 127, between Mondamin, Modale, and Magnolia — about 10 miles north of Missouri Valley.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
redoakexpress.com

Burn ban until further notice for Montgomery, Page counties

An open burn ban has been issued for both Montgomery County and Page County effective immediately. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Montgomery and Page counties unless an official burn ban permit has been issued by the proper fire chief. The open burn ban was approved unanimously...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
redoakexpress.com

EM still hoping to break ground on facilities upgrade project in 2022

The East Mills School District still hopes to break ground on its new $22 million facilities project this year despite initial bids coming in higher than expected. Since narrowly passing its bond referendum in September 2021 to renovate the current high school-middle school into a consolidated pre-kindergarten through 12th grade building in Malvern, East Mills has been busy designing and developing the substantial project. Omaha-based firm Alley Poyner Macchietto is the project architect, while Boyd Jones will serve as the construction manager and Piper Sandler will handle the bond financing.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve second consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca

(Avoca) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the second consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. Matt Wyant is the Director of Planning and Development…. A representative from Van...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash

(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
MALVERN, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Hopkins Man on Warrant and Felony DWI Saturday

Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Hopkins man Saturday in Nodaway County on a felony driving charge and a warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen E. Stevens on a preliminary charge of felony driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Stevens also had a misdemeanor...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
redoakexpress.com

Ring in the holidays with the 27th Clarinda Sings Concert

The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the 27h Clarinda Sings Concert on Sunday, November 20th at 3:00 P.M. in the Clarinda High School Auditorium. This year’s annual Clarinda Foundation fundraising concert is directed by Linda Naven and Sharon McAlpin. The first half of the concert will showcase some familiar tunes including Chattanooga Choo Choo and Pennsylvania 6-5000 among many others. The final half of the concert will feature special Christmas music to help ring in the holiday season.
CLARINDA, IA

