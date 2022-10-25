ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

richlandsource.com

Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense

Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood

Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
ASHTABULA, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
WTOL-TV

Northeast Ohio high school student dies after tree falls on him following weekend cross-country meet

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio teen is dead following an incident at a state cross-country meet this past weekend. According to police and administrators, Minerva High School junior Owen Grubb had just finished competing in the OHSAA Boys Division II district finals Saturday afternoon in Cambridge when he and his teammates decided to celebrate with one of their traditions: Throwing a tree or log of a bridge into the water. Owen and three others found a dead tree and attempted to bring it down, but it snapped and fell, striking Owen as he attempted to run away. Teammates and paramedics attempted were eventually able to stabilize him, but he later died from his injuries after being airlifted to Akron Children's Hospital.
MINERVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview

Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
WICKLIFFE, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH

