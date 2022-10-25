CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio teen is dead following an incident at a state cross-country meet this past weekend. According to police and administrators, Minerva High School junior Owen Grubb had just finished competing in the OHSAA Boys Division II district finals Saturday afternoon in Cambridge when he and his teammates decided to celebrate with one of their traditions: Throwing a tree or log of a bridge into the water. Owen and three others found a dead tree and attempted to bring it down, but it snapped and fell, striking Owen as he attempted to run away. Teammates and paramedics attempted were eventually able to stabilize him, but he later died from his injuries after being airlifted to Akron Children's Hospital.

MINERVA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO