richlandsource.com
Complete command: Kirtland dominates Mineral Ridge in convincing showing
Kirtland swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mineral Ridge 3-1 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 26. Recently on October 22, Kirtland squared off with Warren Champion in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: North Canton Hoover doesn't allow Eastlake North a point
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra North Canton Hoover followed in snuffing Eastlake North's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Abracadabra: New Philadelphia makes East Liverpool's offense disappear
New Philadelphia's defense kept East Liverpool under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. The first half gave New Philadelphia a 1-0 lead over East Liverpool.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland tames Fairview Park Fairview's offense
Defense dominated as Kirtland pitched a 1-0 shutout of Fairview Park Fairview in Ohio boys soccer action on October 25. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe counts the overtimes and a victory over Kirtland
This clash finally finished when Wickliffe eclipsed Kirtland 1-0 in extra time in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Both attacks were stymied without goals on either side in the first overtime period.
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington baffles Ashtabula Edgewood
Alliance Marlington corralled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory at Alliance Marlington High on October 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 22, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Struthers in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
WTOL-TV
Northeast Ohio high school student dies after tree falls on him following weekend cross-country meet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio teen is dead following an incident at a state cross-country meet this past weekend. According to police and administrators, Minerva High School junior Owen Grubb had just finished competing in the OHSAA Boys Division II district finals Saturday afternoon in Cambridge when he and his teammates decided to celebrate with one of their traditions: Throwing a tree or log of a bridge into the water. Owen and three others found a dead tree and attempted to bring it down, but it snapped and fell, striking Owen as he attempted to run away. Teammates and paramedics attempted were eventually able to stabilize him, but he later died from his injuries after being airlifted to Akron Children's Hospital.
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe holds off Columbiana Crestview
Wickliffe showed its poise to outlast a game Columbiana Crestview squad for a 2-1 victory on October 25 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first half.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
Ursuline lineman commits to Division 1 college level
Brian Frasco is a four year starter for the Irish
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
