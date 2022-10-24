Read full article on original website
forkast.news
UK lawmakers vote to regulate digital assets as financial instruments
Lawmakers in the British Parliament’s lower house voted in favor of recognizing cryptocurrency assets as regulated financial instruments and products, according to a Tuesday statement. Fast facts. A proposed amendment introduced by Parliamentarian Andrew Griffith is set to include crypto as part of services to be regulated in a...
Singapore court issues ‘huge’ NFT decision, allows papers to be served via blockchain
The Singapore High Court on Friday issued what some lawyers are describing as a “huge decision” in affirming the court’s jurisdiction over a case involving a non-fungible token (NFT), despite the borderless and decentralized nature of blockchain networks that host NFTs. The case involves a plaintiff who...
UK High Court shuts down PGI Global for alleged crypto scam
The United Kingdom High Court has shut down PGI Global UK Ltd. for allegedly running a crypto scam and has appointed the official receiver as the company’s liquidator. Investors did not receive the promised returns of up to 200%, and were also unable to withdraw the funds they had invested.
Hong Kong crypto firm Q9 Capital gets Dubai provisional approval
Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital has received a provisional virtual asset approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the company said on Wednesday in a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. The provisional approval allows Q9 to offer an approved range of crypto services and products...
Hong Kong set to relaunch itself as digital asset hub with revamped policies
Hong Kong will kick off its flagship finance event, FinTech Week 2022, on Monday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a series of policy statements on cryptocurrencies as the city attempts to remodel itself as a hub for digital assets and investment. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul...
Markets: Bitcoin price hits three-week high; top 10 cryptos gain, led by Ether
Bitcoin posted a three-week high in afternoon trading in the Asia time zone. Ether led gains across all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a 12% surge. Cardano’s ADA and Solana’s token also registered double-digit gains. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 5.37% in the past 24 hours to...
Hong Kong mulls plans to legalize retail crypto trading: Bloomberg
Hong Kong is mulling plans to legalize retail crypto trading to regain its status as a global digital asset hub, according to a Bloomberg report. The Hong Kong government is planning a mandatory licensing program for crypto platforms that will allow retail crypto trading, according to Bloomberg’s unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
Singapore floats tests for retail crypto traders, plans to regulate stablecoins
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers on Wednesday that proposed several regulatory measures for crypto service providers regarding consumer protection, including a risk awareness assessment for retail crypto traders. Fast facts. The central bank is also considering options such as banning crypto firms from offering credit...
Disrupting the media
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 27, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. How could blockchain and Web3 technology potentially transform journalism? Forkast’s editor-in-chief Angie Lau spoke to Thomson Reuters Foundation CEO Antonio Zappulla about just that in this episode.
Kazakhstan’s central bank to test CBDC on BNB chain
The National Bank of Kazakhstan [NKB] will be testing the integration of their central bank digital currency (CBDC) on the BNB Chain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on Thursday. Fast facts. “Looking forward to NBK preparing CBDC use cases to see how they could be integrated into #BNB Chain to...
BIS’ mBridge shows CBDCs enhance cross-border payment efficiency: HKMA
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city’s de facto central bank, has published a report of the mBridge central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project with three other central banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which examined cross-border payment transactions via CBDCs. Fast facts. The pilot...
Crypto a rising currency of choice for drug smugglers in India
India has witnessed an increase in drug smuggling activities using cryptocurrencies and the darknet, according to the country’s Home Minister Amit Shah. A total of 3,172 drug smuggling cases were registered from 2014 to 2022, representing for a 152% increase from 2006 to 2013, the minister said at a high-level regional meeting on Wednesday.
Singapore’s huge decision
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 26, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Lead counsel for the plaintiff in case concerning BAYC 2162 – the NFT used as collateral by “Chefpierre” earlier this year – says court’s decision has implications for the global blockchain industry.
Chinese blockchain firms conducting financial businesses may be violating PBOC guidelines
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has reminded financial technology (fintech) firms to comply with financial laws and regulations, in the central bank’s new set of guidelines released earlier this month. Fast facts. The PBOC’s “Ethical Guidelines on Technology in the Finance Sector” emphasized that fintech companies are...
Australian 2022 budget confirms digital assets will not be taxed as foreign currency
The Australian Government has clarified that cryptocurrency will continue to be taxed as an asset class instead of a foreign currency in its 2022 budget released on Tuesday. This means cryptocurrency transactions are subject to capital gains tax where a profit for the year was made and if done through centralized exchanges.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Dogecoin leads gains across most top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin extended its rally and rose nearly 2%. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization excluding stablecoins mostly strengthened on the day, led by Dogecoin’s 18% gain as Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter neared completion. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,714...
