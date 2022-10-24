Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
Epiroc to acquire manufacturer of excavator attachments
Epiroc, a partner in the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire the business of Wain-Roy, a U.S. manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry. Terms were not disclosed. The Wain-Roy business, with a manufacturing site in Kronenwetter, Wis., is part of Oregon Tool, Inc. The company’s customers...
constructiontechnology.media
Doosan reveals smart construction platform
On its stand at Bauma, Doosan has given visitors a first look at XiteCloud, a platform built for smart construction that enables users to manage multiple tasks at once. Described as an ‘All-in-One Platform’ by the company, XiteCloud is a part of Concept-X, an unmanned automated and integrated control solution for construction, quarrying and mining sites.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
constructiontechnology.media
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
constructiontechnology.media
Bergmann goes electric on dumpers under 4t
German site dumper manufacturer Bergmann is going all-electric on its models up to 4 tonne capacity. The company, based in Mappen, Lower Saxony, used Bauma to launch several new machines in its electric range, including the 1.5 tonne capacity C802, two 800 kg models - the C901 SL and C301 L - and the 300 kg capacity C301 S.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
straightarrownews.com
General Dynamics introduces new AbramsX battlefield tank
If the U.S. military wants to maintain dominance on the battlefield, it’s going to need new tanks. Earlier this month, General Dynamics introduced the AbramsX tank, and it is powerful. Cameras mounted on the turret will give the crew a 360-degree view of the battlefield, both day and night....
Remarkable new chip is fast enough to send the whole internet’s traffic once every second
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology have created a superfast optical chip capable of transmitting the entirety of the internet in a single second. The chip, which is detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, is part of new experiments to push optical fiber communications to the next level.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Goldman Sachs Says Oil Could Roar Higher: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Goldman Sachs analysts feel that the downside is limited at current oil pricing levels. So we screened our 24/7 Wall St. energy coverage universe looking for stocks rated Buy with dependable dividends and solid upside to the price objectives. These seven look like outstanding ideas now.
click orlando
SpaceX dresses Falcon Heavy rocket for post-Halloween launch from Florida
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX is set to send two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force just after Halloween, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years. The launch is set for 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
PV Tech
Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World
When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth. Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. […]
Quartz
A new hub for North America’s lumber
Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
The Top 10 Most Used Fighter Jets in the World
Jet fighters are the airborne workhorses of a nation’s defense and offense. Whether intercepting incoming enemy aircraft or establishing air superiority in a battlefield, they are designed for high speed maneuverability, and often are also durable. Some of the jet fighters still in service date from the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
