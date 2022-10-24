ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

wqkt.com

WSC changing policy regarding age of kindergarten students

The Wooster City School District’s board of education has approved a policy change regarding kindergarteners. The district’s new policy states that all children entering kindergarten must be five years old by the first of August, two months earlier than what had previously been required. The board said it made the decision now so that families will have plenty of time to adjust for next fall, when the change will go into affect.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail

Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities

MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
OHIO STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Canton, Ohio

Canton is not on the radar of most travellers heading to Ohio, yet with all its world-class amenities, picturesque surroundings, and proximity to Akron and Cleveland, it should be. Canton is most famous for being the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguably the biggest attraction in the entire city, however, it is far from the only one.
CANTON, OH
newsymom.com

What is “People First Language”?

How we talk to and treat one another are important factors in respecting, understanding, and including people. #BetterTogether is brought to you by the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “People with disabilities are people first. They are not defined by their condition or diseases.” (The DHS Office for Civil...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

Two students accused of making threat against Dundee Middle School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students have been accused of making a threat against Dundee Middle School on Wednesday. Dundee Community Schools says on the morning of Oct. 26, through a confidential reporting system, students at Dundee Middle School reported a potential threat to the middle school building. Administration as well as the Liaison Officer and local law enforcement immediately responded and quickly secured the students in question.
DUNDEE, OH
27 First News

Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
newsymom.com

Newsymom Halloween Costume Photo Contest 2022

The Newsymom Halloween Costume Photo Contest runs Oct. 27th-Nov. 6th & the 3 most-voted photos win passes to N. Canton’s Chuck E. Cheese!. teamed up with N. Canton’s Chuck E. Cheese on the Strip AND Akron’s Chuck E.Cheese to give away 2 guest passes. Each pass contains a 1 item Large Pizza, 4 drinks and 30 Play Points!
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
STARK COUNTY, OH

