wqkt.com
WSC changing policy regarding age of kindergarten students
The Wooster City School District’s board of education has approved a policy change regarding kindergarteners. The district’s new policy states that all children entering kindergarten must be five years old by the first of August, two months earlier than what had previously been required. The board said it made the decision now so that families will have plenty of time to adjust for next fall, when the change will go into affect.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
ideastream.org
Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail
Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities
MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Canton, Ohio
Canton is not on the radar of most travellers heading to Ohio, yet with all its world-class amenities, picturesque surroundings, and proximity to Akron and Cleveland, it should be. Canton is most famous for being the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguably the biggest attraction in the entire city, however, it is far from the only one.
newsymom.com
What is “People First Language”?
How we talk to and treat one another are important factors in respecting, understanding, and including people. #BetterTogether is brought to you by the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “People with disabilities are people first. They are not defined by their condition or diseases.” (The DHS Office for Civil...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
Stark County deputies hand out treats to kids
About 4,000 ghosts and goblins received some special treats Tuesday thanks to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
13abc.com
Two students accused of making threat against Dundee Middle School
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students have been accused of making a threat against Dundee Middle School on Wednesday. Dundee Community Schools says on the morning of Oct. 26, through a confidential reporting system, students at Dundee Middle School reported a potential threat to the middle school building. Administration as well as the Liaison Officer and local law enforcement immediately responded and quickly secured the students in question.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
27 First News
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
newsymom.com
Newsymom Halloween Costume Photo Contest 2022
The Newsymom Halloween Costume Photo Contest runs Oct. 27th-Nov. 6th & the 3 most-voted photos win passes to N. Canton’s Chuck E. Cheese!. teamed up with N. Canton’s Chuck E. Cheese on the Strip AND Akron’s Chuck E.Cheese to give away 2 guest passes. Each pass contains a 1 item Large Pizza, 4 drinks and 30 Play Points!
Warren Twp. Fire Department announces death of its first female firefighter
The Warren Township Fire Department announced the passing of the department's first female firefighter/EMT.
Pediatric hospitals filling up as RSV surges in kids
Some pediatric hospitals across the country are being pushed to capacity as RSV, a respiratory virus that can be especially severe for babies and young children, surges.
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
