The Wooster City School District’s board of education has approved a policy change regarding kindergarteners. The district’s new policy states that all children entering kindergarten must be five years old by the first of August, two months earlier than what had previously been required. The board said it made the decision now so that families will have plenty of time to adjust for next fall, when the change will go into affect.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO