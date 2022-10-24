Read full article on original website
Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church
An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
Ohio 6th grader saves brother from fire started by dog
A sixth-grader saved the day and his little brother after the family dog accidentally started a fire inside of their house.
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
WYTV.com
RSV cases surge: Doctor gives tips for reducing spread
(WKBN) – Cases of RSV among children are rising, and doctors say they’re rising earlier than usual. RSV is a common upper respiratory virus seen in the fall that can cause common cold-like symptoms for older children and adults but can cause serious infections for children under 2 and others susceptible to the virus.
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
travel2next.com
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
wqkt.com
Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake
The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
whbc.com
UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Medina’s Life’s Treasures Thrift Shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner. And the Christmas Treasures shop at 317 S. Court St. in Medina is already decked out in holiday splendor. Collectors of Christmas décor will find dozens of articles to beautify their homes, both inside and out, in...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Ohio man receives sentence for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio, man received his sentence Monday in a federal court in Youngstown for killing a bald eagle on property that he owned in Tuscarawas County.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities
MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
