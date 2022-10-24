Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
times-advocate.com
23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
Two men wanted after marijuana delivery driver robbed
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two men suspected of robbing a marijuana delivery driver earlier this month in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.
Coast News
ATF, Escondido police investigation of violent gangs results in 23 arrests
ESCONDIDO — An 18-month joint operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals on various weapons and drug charges and the seizure of more than 100 firearms, a majority of them being privately-made or “ghost guns,” according to an Oct. 25 release.
San Diego officers raid homes with redacted search warrants
SAN DIEGO — Officers served search warrants at several locations throughout the county Thursday morning. The raids were part of Operation Mic Drop, according to civil rights activists who are up in arms about redactions in the warrants. One search warrant left at a home in Spring Valley had...
Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance
A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized
Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
San Diego Channel
First flu death of 2022 season reported in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County reported its first death of the 2022 flu season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday morning. According to an email from a county spokesperson, the person who died was a 55-year-old man from the North Central region of the county. The man did have an underlying health condition, according to HHSA.
sdsheriff.gov
Serious Injury Collision - City of Poway
On October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:59 A.M., a 62-year-old male cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the 12100 block of Kirkham Road in the City of Poway. Immediately after the collision, the 49-year-old vehicle driver and a passing motorist stopped to call 9-1-1 and render aid to the injured cyclist. Deputies arrived within three minutes and assisted with rendering first aid to the cyclist until the Poway Fire Department arrived.
Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
KPBS
Number of people becoming homeless exceeding number being housed
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness released a new report Tuesday, which found that over the past year, San Diego saw more people enter homelessness than leave it. And, homeless shelters are facing an unprecedented challenge from an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. Then, the California Department of Public Health’s online page chronicling complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but KPBS’s review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. Plus, voters may be experiencing a sense of deja vu when they read through Measure C on the San Diego city ballot; voting yes on the measure would allow the construction of new buildings taller than 30 feet in the Midway District. Also, California voters will soon be deciding on Proposition 30 - a plan to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives. And finally, voters will also decide whether to allocate roughly a billion dollars to protect and fund these kinds of art and music classes in public schools.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
Doctor charged in 24 year-old inmate’s death, family calls for more accountability
The San Diego County District Attorney has charged a second person in connection with a San Diego County inmate’s death in 2019.
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
San Diego man convicted in hate crime case at homeless shelter
A 57-year-old man was convicted of battery and committing a hate crime in May, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
Pig denied entry at U.S. border
A black, miniature pet pig was discovered in a vehicle by officers during an inspection at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
northcountydailystar.com
Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
Authorities Identify Homicide Victim Found in Encanto-Area Encampment
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area. The remains of Leonard Watkins, 62, were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. Due...
1 person ejected in El Cajon double rollover crash
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double rollover crash that resulted in one person ejected onto Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area.
Comments / 0