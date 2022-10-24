ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

New task force “FAST” targets fentanyl distribution in county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new task force titled the Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team (FAST) has was formed in San Diego County alongside federal partners in late October, 2022, to target fentanyl distribution. The task force already has its first prosecution after successfully targeting criminals that deal in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
times-advocate.com

23 charged in homemade firearms, drug investigation

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ San Diego Group IV Field Office and the Escondido Police Department announced today 23 defendants were charged on various narcotics- and firearms-related charges, culminating in the seizure of 113 firearms with most of the guns being privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns” following an 18-month investigation.
CBS 8

San Diego officers raid homes with redacted search warrants

SAN DIEGO — Officers served search warrants at several locations throughout the county Thursday morning. The raids were part of Operation Mic Drop, according to civil rights activists who are up in arms about redactions in the warrants. One search warrant left at a home in Spring Valley had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Operation Devil’s Den’: Escondido Gang Probe Leads to 21 Arrests, 113 Guns Seized

Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by using illegal devices that...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

First flu death of 2022 season reported in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County reported its first death of the 2022 flu season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday morning. According to an email from a county spokesperson, the person who died was a 55-year-old man from the North Central region of the county. The man did have an underlying health condition, according to HHSA.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sdsheriff.gov

Serious Injury Collision - City of Poway

On October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:59 A.M., a 62-year-old male cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the 12100 block of Kirkham Road in the City of Poway. Immediately after the collision, the 49-year-old vehicle driver and a passing motorist stopped to call 9-1-1 and render aid to the injured cyclist. Deputies arrived within three minutes and assisted with rendering first aid to the cyclist until the Poway Fire Department arrived.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Number of people becoming homeless exceeding number being housed

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness released a new report Tuesday, which found that over the past year, San Diego saw more people enter homelessness than leave it. And, homeless shelters are facing an unprecedented challenge from an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. Then, the California Department of Public Health’s online page chronicling complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but KPBS’s review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. Plus, voters may be experiencing a sense of deja vu when they read through Measure C on the San Diego city ballot; voting yes on the measure would allow the construction of new buildings taller than 30 feet in the Midway District. Also, California voters will soon be deciding on Proposition 30 - a plan to tax the wealthy to pay for electric vehicle incentives. And finally, voters will also decide whether to allocate roughly a billion dollars to protect and fund these kinds of art and music classes in public schools.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County approves homeless prevention policy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a data analytics policy on Tuesday that can help connect county employees connect unsheltered people to services, and evaluate whether a person is at-risk of homelessness. Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher proposed the comprehensive integrated data system, and the creation of a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council

At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy