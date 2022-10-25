Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO