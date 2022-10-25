Read full article on original website
Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy
Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
South Dakota farmer pleased with soy harvest
North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says his soybean harvest has wrapped up and yields are better than expected. “We had really good moisture this summer and even into the late summer and early bit of fall,” he said. “Our soybeans ran really good, pushing 55-to-60 bushels, which is excellent for us.”
64% of South Dakota corn, 93% of soybeans harvested
Dry conditions helped propel harvest progress in South Dakota last week. The USDA says 64% of the state’s corn has been harvested, well ahead of the five-year average of 40%. Thirty-seven percent of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition. Soybean harvest is 93% finished, ahead of the average pace...
Dry weather and a warm weekend helped Wisconsin farmers keep harvesting
A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin’s farmers to keep on harvesting. USDA statistician Greg Busler says the week started cold but warmed up late in the week allowing farmers to make progress with crops. The soybean harvest is 76% finished statewide, about 8 days ahead of average. The potato...
Michigan Dairy Market Program receives support
Michigan farmers have voted to continue the state’s dairy checkoff. The Michigan Dairy Market Program for Grade “A” Milk was established in 1983 to promote the sale of milk and milk products as well as consumer education within the state. Farmers are assessed 10 cents per hundredweight to support its work.
Illinois farmers get full week of harvest progress
A full week suitable for field work allowed for substantial harvest progress in Illinois last week. The USDA reports as of Sunday 65% of corn is harvested, up from 47% the week begore and just shy of the 69% five-year average for this point in the season. Soybean harvest is...
Tennessee harvest: soybean 61% and cotton 55% complete
Dry weather continues to lend its hand to advancing harvest across Tennessee. Corn harvest is 94% complete, running slightly ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is 61% complete with 96% dropping leaves. Cotton is rated 55% good to excellent with 51% of the crop harvested. Winter wheat is 46%...
Arkansas harvest update: 97% rice and 79% soybeans harvested
Harvest continues its steady pace across Arkansas. Rice harvest is 97% complete. Soybeans harvest is 79% complete with 90% of the crop mature. Cotton harvest is 71% complete and rated 74% good to excellent. Peanuts are 91% dug and 48% harvested. Thirty-four percent of the winter wheat crop is planted...
54% of Indiana corn, 75% of soybeans harvested
Fifty-four percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been harvested. Fifty-nine percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, and 95 percent is mature. Soybean harvest is 75 percent complete. Sixty-five percent of the winter wheat crop is planted, and 24 percent is emerged. …
Choose Iowa grants return for 2023 cycle
Farmers in Iowa can apply for grants that will help them increase market access and diversify their product offerings. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tells Brownfield more than $460,000 is available for farmers, businesses and non-profits. “The projects are capped at $25,000 each,” he said. “It’s a competitive process. We only want to fund the best projects that will have the greatest impact.”
Iowa farmers finishing up soybean harvest
Ag Secretary Mike Naig says soybean harvest is wrapping up and Iowa farmers are making big strides toward finishing corn harvest. In a release following USDA’s latest weekly crop report, Naig says while dry conditions have helped push harvest along, moderate drought continues to spread and is now covering nearly half the state.
Near perfect conditions for Michigan harvests
The head of Michigan Corn says recent rains have caused little impact on Michigan’s harvest. Jim Zook tells Brownfield, “Especially with this weather that we’re seeing, we’ve almost had a perfect fall, the warm weather that we’ve seen prior to the rainy spell, but I believe that this is going to help accelerate our harvest.”
Open enrollment starts soon at 40 Square
The new director of a Minnesota healthcare cooperative says open enrollment is starting soon. Amanda Beavens tells Brownfield the goal of 40 Square is to bring quality, sustainable healthcare options and wellness information to Minnesota’s agriculture community. While open enrollment begins November 1st, she says new members can join at any time. And 40 Square is now offering members of Minnesota’s ag trade associations and co-ops access to healthcare plans as part of their membership benefits.
State Assessments: Math Scores Rebound to Near Prepandemic Levels; English Scores Decline
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas state assessment results for math have rebounded to near prepandemic performance levels while English language arts have not, Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson shared with the Kansas State Board of Education earlier this month. Watson presents an annual report to the State Board...
Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
Gov. Kelly Announces Grants for Victim Assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday announced that more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant program. “Survivors of...
Kansas AG Candidates Kris Kobach, Chris Mann Make Pitch to Voters in TV Debate
TOPEKA, Kan. – Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann made their end-of-campaign pitch Tuesday night for voters trying to determine who should be the state’s next attorney general. The candidates offered diverging views on crime, consumer fraud, abortion laws, federal powers, marijuana, judicial selection and guns in...
