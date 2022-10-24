Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Wins League Championship, Mayfield Still Undefeated
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team defeated visiting Valley Christian High of Cerritos, 11-6, to secure its eighth Olympic League title in the last decade and its 10th consecutive victory last Thursday. No. 1 singles...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Beats Burroughs in League Finale
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In the regular season finale for both teams, Burbank defeated host Burroughs High, 19-8, in a Pacific League rivalry game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who won their 16th consecutive game, took an early 5-1 lead after the first...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons Lose to Burbank, 16-8
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team lost at Burbank, 16-8, in a Pacific-Upper League matchup last Friday. Senior Alexander Barseghyan completed 11 passes for 177 yards. Senior Shade Schaefer rushed for 32 yards on eight attempts...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Fall in First Round, Bulldogs Miss CIF
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ volleyball team lost its CIF-SS Division IV first-round matchup at Santa Barbara, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15. Senior Janessa Wareebor, senior Elizabeth Johnson and junior Sadie Lomet each tallied four kills. JBHS concluded...
outlooknewspapers.com
Historic Seasons Continue for Crescenta Valley, Glendale
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ volleyball team swept visiting Western Christian High of Upland, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division V postseason on Thursday. Senior Hyacinth Ang collected 17 assists...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Post League Win Over CVHS, 16-8
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team snapped its four-game losing streak and picked up its first Pacific-Upper League victory by defeating visiting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 16-8, last Friday. Senior Dylan Robinson completed nine passes...
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha, St. Francis, La Salle Win; Flintridge Prep, Polytechnic Fall
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity football team became the last undefeated Cottonwood League team after dominating previously unbeaten Santa Rosa Academy of Menifee, 34-16, last Friday. The Minutemen trailed 16-0 after the first quarter but reclaimed the lead...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale to Play Hoover in ‘Battle of the Bell’
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Jonathan Anaya and the Glendale High School varsity football team had a bye last week and returned to action by hosting Viewpoint High of Calabasas in a nonleague contest this week; the game ended after the Glendale News-Press’ deadline and will be included in next week’s issue. The Nitros (0-8 overall) will conclude the regular season by visiting Hoover High in the annual “Battle of the Bell” game on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Win 2nd Straight League Game
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity football team won its second consecutive Pacific-Upper League game after beating visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 35-25, last Friday. Junior Chris Kulikov completed 18-of-27 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns while adding...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Police Activities League Golf Tournament
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. A large contingent of golfers gathered at Brookside Golf Club as the Pasadena Police Activities League hosted its annual day on the Brookside links accompanied by a late lunch. The event also included a reception and an auction....
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Students Soak In Homecoming Festivities
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It’s Homecoming weekend at Crescenta Valley High School. The Falcons played Pasadena High School on Friday for the Homecoming Game, with the dance kicking off tonight, Saturday. This year’s Homecoming Court includes seniors Brianne Ballard (front, from left), Hanon Nakamura, Jamie Lee, Kate Seh, Ryder Pittman, Ryo Maeda and William Chin, as well as freshman Caleb Burton (back, from left), freshman Jude Nakamura, freshman Sammy Arias, sophomore Easan Hamkins, sophomore Candace Kim, sophomore Irene Kim, junior Elliot Jang, junior Kinsey McReynolds and junior Dylan Tomas.
outlooknewspapers.com
Muse/ique Hosts ‘Grand Avenue’ at the Huntington
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Muse/ique and its founder, Rachael Worby, hosted its latest performance featuring Los Angeles’ Grand Avenue recently at Huntington Library in San Marino. The performance captured the “sprawling grandness of Grand Avenue, from Chinatown, past historic Pershing Square and Angel’s Flight, all the way to L.A. Memorial Coliseum, home to the Olympics in 1932 and again in 1984. The musical story of Downtown Los Angeles has always been rich, from the epic scores of the Music Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Disney Concert Hall, and more; to the vibrant neighborhoods of Olvera Street and Chinatown; to the long legacy of music venues and jazz clubs around every corner,” a Muse/ique statement said.
outlooknewspapers.com
School Board Race Gaining Momentum
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I really enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor. When a person recommends voting for someone, be it City Council or the school board, I would appreciate it if they would write about where that person stands on issues. It is not sufficient to say that a candidate has proven leadership, or that he is always willing to serve.
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Arts to Host Solo Performance Festival
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Arts is presenting its inaugural Solo Performance Festival consisting of three nights of performances featuring Los Angeles-based artists Ernie Silva, Ruthy Otero and Eternal Mind. The shows will be held at Antaeus Theatre in Glendale from Nov....
outlooknewspapers.com
Q&A: Meet the City Council Candidates
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Three of the five seats on Burbank City Council are up for grabs, and five candidates have filed for positions on the ballot for the Burbank general municipal election on Nov. 8. The five candidates are, in alphabetical...
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
