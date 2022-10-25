Read full article on original website
SPARK Great Futures event raises $600,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With more than $600,000 raised, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton's second annual SPARK Great Futures event has reached its fundraising target and will be able to offer the children of west Dayton high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education programming. Additionally, this funding...
Oregon District to celebrate Halloween with Hauntfest Oct 29
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The best and biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley is returning for its 36th year. HAUNTFEST will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7p.m. to 1a.m. on Fifth Street in the Oregon District. This year’s event will feature live music and DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, street performers, and a costume contest with cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in categories: Best individual, Best Group, and Best theme. Even if you don’t want to participate in the costume contest, everyone is encouraged to dress up.
Wright Smiles Dentistry holds Candy Buy Back event
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry will be hosting a Candy Buy Back event to support the troops. Residents will received $1 for each pound of candy donated. All donated candy will be distributed to US troops by the Blue Star Mothers. The event will have plenty of...
Oregon District businesses prepare for Haunt Fest 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the Miami Valley is happening this weekend. The Oregon District's Haunt Fest is returning for the 36th year. This week, the streets will be packed with hundreds attending Haunt Fest. Chas Woodhull is ready to get this scare on. “My...
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to host Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community is invited by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton to participate in Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, in the hospice's common room, where people can remember and honor their loved ones. Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will present the presentation twice, on Tuesday,...
Dayton hosts November's First Friday celebration
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The holiday season is fast approaching and downtown Dayton plans to celebrate with the November’s First Friday: Dayton Holiday Festival!. On Friday, November 4, from 5 to 10 p.m., residents from across the Miami Valley can head to downtown Dayton to experience a variety of art, dining, entertainment, and shopping options to get into the holiday spirit.
House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
Springfield Police: Likely prank call prompts lockdown at Catholic school
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say that the lockdown was prompted likely by a prank call and, while police were still on scene, they are about the clear the building after nothing suspicious was found. Police say all students and staff are safe but they are closing the school for the day. Parents were asked to pick up their children at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. Parents were asked to avoid the school.
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
Beavercreek Police keep trophy in Battle of the Badges blood drive
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Community Blood Center reported on Tuesday that the Beavercreek Police Department retained the Battle of the Badges trophy for another year, after the friendly competition on Monday. Police and Fire personnel - and others in the community - donated blood on Monday at Peace Lutheran...
Here are the latest tenant happenings at The Greene
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Jerry Weller, general manager of The Greene, wants people to know there’s a lot going on at the lifestyle center. This includes a bevy of new tenants slated for the Beavercreek retail/office and residential center. Yet, in the recent and current retail landscape,...
Piqua Arts Council hosting inaugural bourbon and wine event
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Explore your bourbon and wine palate at Piqua Arts Council’s inaugural Bourbon Affair on Saturday, November 5. This tasting event at Piqua's newest event space, The Gallery Venue & Event Center, promises a fun evening out with rare and barrel-picked bourbons, fine wines, and a 5-course tasting menu.
Nonprofit giving UD fans chance to engage in NIL era
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been 15 months since college sports began an era of student-athletes benefitting from name, image, and likeness (NIL). In that time, multiple student-athletes have partnered with various businesses. On Wednesday, one local nonprofit announced an initiative for fans to participate in the NIL with University...
Miamisburg man accused of making terroristic threats at Miami University
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) -- Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. of Miamisburg reportedly admitted making the...
Video shows bouncer attacking unruly patron outside of local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 14-second video clip has rocked social media. It shows a shocking confrontation at The Banks between a bouncer and a patron. A man's head was violently slammed twice right on a picnic table. This has been described as disturbing and painful to watch. But what happened...
"They're 100 percent of our future," Mayor Mims hoping to inspire young leaders
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A new Gallup poll shows hope for future generations in the U.S. plunging to record lows. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims will be hosting his first youth summit on Wednesday, October 26 to help address growing concerns about the future generations. The mayor said this is all...
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
Dayton man indicted for deadly shooting on U.S. 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton man has been indicted on charges related to a deadly shooting along U.S. 35 back in May. Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.
"Brutal betrayal of trust," former Yellow Springs Dr. faces 80+ years behind bars
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A graphic and brutal betrayal of trust; that’s how Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, described the charges against former Yellow Springs physician Dr. Donald Gronbeck. Gronbeck is behind bars at the Greene County Jail with no bond. He's facing rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition charges.
