The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching.Don’t panic, however, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer functions...
BHG

Old Money Decor Is the Timeless Look Taking Over Interiors

There’s a fresh decorating trend on the scene, and it’s rich. We’re saying goodbye to the new and flashy and hello to a blast from the past that’s anything but boring. The old money aesthetic is taking the design and fashion worlds by storm, with no sign of letting up anytime soon.
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
BobVila

How to Declutter Your Home Once and for All

No matter how hard we try to keep our homes tidy and organized, clutter inevitably creeps in over time. Not only is it unsightly, but clutter can actually lead to increased stress levels. Decluttering your entire home can be a stressful process in and of itself, especially when it comes to purging sentimental items. But when you’re done, you’ll have more space, less stuff, and a greater sense of calm. The following are useful tips and tricks for how to declutter your home.
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 ways to stay warm and save money this winter

As the temperatures drop, heating systems turn on, days get shorter, and lights stay on longer. These seasonal changes can increase your energy bills. But you can take steps to stay warm and comfortable while keeping those bills low. Install a programmable thermostat – You can easily save energy in...
Architectural Digest

5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic

There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
