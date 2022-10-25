Read full article on original website
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
BHG
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Strata
Think of this breakfast casserole in ratios and swap in whatever vegetables or cheeses you like to suit the ingredients in your original stuffing. Beaten eggs bind stuffing into a strata with mushrooms, sausage, bell peppers, and kale. You can change the additions to complement the flavor profile of your stuffing recipe.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
goodmorningamerica.com
Easy, cozy slow cooker recipes from buffalo chicken to lasagna
What better time of year than fall and winter to start getting hearty and healthy ingredients to create simple, satisfying meals that cook low and slow until ready to serve. "Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food bloggers and recipe developers to share their most popular dishes that have made their Instagram followers hungry with just a post and don't require hours of undivided attention in front of the stove or oven.
How to Store Raw and Cooked Sweet Potatoes So They Really Last
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sweet potatoes are at their peak in the fall and winter, and they are a fixture of many Thanksgiving celebrations, including my own, where a pecan-topped sweet potato soufflé is an absolute must. According to the U.S. Sweet Potato Council, there are hundreds of varieties of sweet potatoes, divided into five main types, noted by the color of their skin and flesh. They’re all delicious. But how to store them to ensure maximum freshness? Read on to find out.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
WBUR
As the cold creeps in, try out these 3 gourd-geous winter squash recipes
When we talk about winter squash we are distinguishing it from summer squash: zucchini and yellow summer squash. Think butternut, buttercup, Kabocha, delicata, acorn and others. Winter squash — which is harvested in the fall — has a firmer, harder peel and keeps longer. When shopping for winter...
