247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
Cam Newton could be the next HBCU coaching superstar | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Carl Reed highlights Cam Newton as someone who could bring major excitement to HBCU's as Deion Sanders has been doing with Jackson State.
Does Lane Kiffin have what he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? He answers that question.
Does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have everything he needs to win big and consistently at Ole Miss? Kiffin was asked that question Wednesday during the weekly SEC teleconference. "Well, I mean, we're winning," Kiffin deadpanned. "I mean, we lost last week, but that was the first time in...
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Dallas great was asked about potential trade deadline moves for his former franchise.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/29: Newsome Irked, Hughlett Makes Bank, and Tooting Horns
I’ve been at this part-time passion project turned full-time obsession for 20+ years now, so I sort of know all the tricks of the trade. Most of them, anyway. You can tell a lot about a site in this niche from how they handle stories broken by competitors, such as Brad Stainbrook being first with the news that the Cleveland Browns were somewhat more than just listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt.
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Late Kick: Is Lane Kiffin a flight risk at Ole Miss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for a "bigger" college football program.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt excited for playoff run, future with Cougs
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Sam Leavitt has been playing his senior season free from stress, knowing he's headed to the Pac-12. With his commitment to Washington State in the summer, Leavitt's motivation now is winning a state title with the lions. Still, he's eager for his opportunity with the Cougs.
247Sports
Sam Ehlinger reacts to first NFL start with Indianapolis Colts, what Matt Ryan said
Indianapolis Colts quarterback and former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger is ready to deliver ahead of his first NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and has prepared for this moment throughout his NFL career, he said. The Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan means backup quarterback Nick Foles is the team’s No. 2 option on the depth chart.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
Time to Schein: The Bills Are Going to STEAMROLL the Packers
Adam Schein shares his predictions for this weekend's match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.
How change of pace has helped LSU's offense become dynamic
For many weeks during the early part of this LSU schedule, the only way the offense was having success was playing with extreme pace. As an offensive structure, it wasn’t necessarily always the plan for the Tigers to be as up tempo as they were early in the year but it quickly became a necessity for many reasons. The offensive line was going through growing pains of a new lineup week in and week out. Jayden Daniels was still trying to build trust with his wide receivers and skill position players to really capitalize on how the offense was supposed to be executed.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Paul Sorensen: What I saw in another maddening WSU football game
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES in Pullman in October aren’t exactly conducive to booming attendance, but as a guy whose Saturdays are taken up by broadcast duties with EWU football I can tell you I appreciated the Pac-12 scheduling gods’ work this week for one reason: it allowed me to watch the Cougars in person for the second time this season.
Jim Harbaugh in search for his QB of the future | Wiltfong Whiparound
On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong looks at who Michigan could target to replace J.J. McCarthy as the next Wolverines signal caller.
247Sports
3 reasons why the Packers can actually beat the Bills
It has been a rough week, to say the very least, to be a fan of the Green Bay Packers. When a fan base so accustomed to winning suddenly can’t buy a victory, it brings out the worst in places like Twitter, which morphs into a toxic hellscape filled with unnecessary arguments and irrational observations.
247Sports
