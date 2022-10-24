ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

MaxPreps

High school football: Texas showdown between No. 15 Duncanville, DeSoto headlines Top 10 Games of the Week

The playoffs are right around the corner in Texas and there are some huge district matchups featured this week including the MaxPreps Game of the Week between No. 15 Duncanville and DeSoto. The Panthers are 7-0 and have won every game by at least 13 points. The Eagles only loss came against No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and have since won six straight, outscoring the opposition 334-100.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
247Sports

Experts make their picks for WVU-TCU

West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Lubbock to take on No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0). The Horned Frogs are looking like a legitimate playoff contender, while the Mountaineers have been up-and-down from week-to-week. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Cedar Hill, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Legacy High School football team will have a game with Cedar Hill High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Rain causes delays, cancelations of high school football, events Friday night

DALLAS - It was a rough night Friday for outdoor events like early trick-or-treating and high school football. Lightning delayed some games and threatened to delay others. One of the games delayed was at Highland Park, where they were taking on Richardson High School. Heavy rain and lightning forced officials...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie is a charming city in Texas that perfectly combines history, arts, entertainment, and nature. For many, this Texan city in Ellis County is an excellent travel destination with plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy. It's best known for its massive and stunning Ellis County Courthouse, one of Texas'...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CW33

Report ranks Whataburger menu items from worst to best

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it. From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate. So let’s debate. Here to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
