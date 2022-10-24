Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Live Updates: Vols vs. Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball charity exhibition
Tennessee basketball’s season unofficially gets started Friday night with an exhibition against Gonzaga, billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The 11th-ranked Vols and second-ranked Zags are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game is available via pay-per-view with a...
High school football: Texas showdown between No. 15 Duncanville, DeSoto headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The playoffs are right around the corner in Texas and there are some huge district matchups featured this week including the MaxPreps Game of the Week between No. 15 Duncanville and DeSoto. The Panthers are 7-0 and have won every game by at least 13 points. The Eagles only loss came against No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and have since won six straight, outscoring the opposition 334-100.
Experts make their picks for WVU-TCU
West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Lubbock to take on No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0). The Horned Frogs are looking like a legitimate playoff contender, while the Mountaineers have been up-and-down from week-to-week. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 11 Tennessee's win over No. 2 Gonzaga
FRISCO, Texas — Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 11 Tennessee beat No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in the Legends of College Basketball preseason exhibition game at the Comerica Center:. OPENING STATEMENT. “First of all, I think that for both of us, for both Gonzaga and us, it was a...
Cedar Hill, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Legacy High School football team will have a game with Cedar Hill High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Rain causes delays, cancelations of high school football, events Friday night
DALLAS - It was a rough night Friday for outdoor events like early trick-or-treating and high school football. Lightning delayed some games and threatened to delay others. One of the games delayed was at Highland Park, where they were taking on Richardson High School. Heavy rain and lightning forced officials...
What you need to know about rain/storms in North Texas ahead of Friday night high school football
If you're hanging around North Texas on Friday you're going to want an umbrella and a raincoat as widespread rain will be a major part of the forecast during the day, into the Friday night lights and Saturday morning.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
15 Best Restaurants in Waxahachie, TX
Waxahachie is a charming city in Texas that perfectly combines history, arts, entertainment, and nature. For many, this Texan city in Ellis County is an excellent travel destination with plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy. It's best known for its massive and stunning Ellis County Courthouse, one of Texas'...
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
New principal sees Wilmer-Hutchins High as an ‘Oasis of Opportunity’
Following a brief vacancy at the start of the 2022-23 school year, the role of principal at Wilmer-Hutchins High School was filled with a familiar face from within – Mr. William Lane. “Since I began my new role it has been really fast paced, but right now I want...
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth: Jackpot up to $700 million for Wednesday’s drawing
We wave goodbye to the State Fair of Texas, but happiness remains around Dallas-Fort Worth as the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions on Sunday and some major money was won from the latest Powerball drawing.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Report ranks Whataburger menu items from worst to best
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it. From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate. So let’s debate. Here to...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
