New Caney, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lifelong Astros fan showcases impressive collection in East Texas BBQ restaurant
RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Russell Turner is a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros, and it shows throughout his business. “I grew up outside of Houston and we went to, I went to my first Astros game, no first Colt 45 game probably in ’63 or ’64,” said Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q. […]
stthom.edu
University of St. Thomas-Houston Athletics is excited to announce the hiring of
Ceirra Bonds as the new Spirit Head Coach. After a comprehensive search, Bonds will be responsible for guiding the newly activated cheer and dance programs into their first year of competition. “I am super excited to have accepted this position and start Spirit across the UST campus,” Coach Bonds said....
springhappenings.com
Louisiana based Rotolo’s Opens First Houston Area Location on Gosling
Spring, Texas – Rotolo’s Craft and Crust has opened their first Houston area location on Gosling in Spring. The Baton Rouge based pizzeria features a full line up of pizza, calzones, handhelds, craft beer, and more! Our crew checked out the restaurant located at 21101 Gosling Rd. The open air bar area was classy, but family friendly. The menu was far more than just pizzas. The variety pleased everyone in our family. The bar had several drink specials for the adults! The atmosphere was great, service was good, and the food was excellent. Be sure to check them out and let us know what you think.
Houston-area severe weather may cause travel problems to World Series
Thunderstorms and possible flooding could complicate Astros fans' trips to Game One in Houston.
Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022
Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.
KBTX.com
Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Friday storms likely ahead of cold front
Prepare for a rainy Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Storms are likely to start early morning and last throughout the day. Street ponding is possible.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
fox26houston.com
Rain and storms expected Friday
Rounds of rain and a few strong to severe storms will roll through southeast Texas, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Stay weather aware and tuned into FOX 26 Houston as we help you navigate through any problem spots that may arise throughout the day. World Series game 1 coverage begins only on Fox at 5 p.m., with showers and storms gradually waning into the overnight hours. Saturday is a bit of a transition day but conditions are looking much better for game 2 through Halloween. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system as it marches east, as it may impact away games in Philly next week.
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
fox26houston.com
World Series 2022 deals: Houston restaurants offering food, drink freebies, specials
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In honor of the Astros' World Series run, several Houston area restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials. 7Pie. 7Pie is offering $5 pepperoni pizzas,...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
fox26houston.com
Astros skeleton game underway in Willis
WILLIS, Texas - Patty Norman started decorating her yard for her neighbors with skeletons during the pandemic in October 2020 with different skeleton scenes set-ups every week. Both her son and her husband played baseball, along with the daughter of a good friend, who helped her make the uniform pants...
The beachside Pier 6 Bungalows in Galveston Bay are now half-price
A stay at this San Leon destination will also score you a discount on dinner.
