ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 27-28

The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up. The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom. Here's a look at the games...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix

Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Students Pay It Forward to Paradise Valley karate instructor

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at Paradise Valley Karate to Sensei Mike Wall, who has significantly impacted the community. “I have known him for 30 plus years, I was a student here before and my son is a student now. My son was interested in karate and I knew to bring him here. I knew all the lessons her taught me here and I hope he passes them on to my son as well,” said former student Ian Dye.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy