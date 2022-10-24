Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis
The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
Thrillist
15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix
Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
Here Are The Best Spuds In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best restaurants for potatoes in the city.
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend
It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
AZFamily
Students Pay It Forward to Paradise Valley karate instructor
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at Paradise Valley Karate to Sensei Mike Wall, who has significantly impacted the community. “I have known him for 30 plus years, I was a student here before and my son is a student now. My son was interested in karate and I knew to bring him here. I knew all the lessons her taught me here and I hope he passes them on to my son as well,” said former student Ian Dye.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s in Avondale will have two sandwiches that are exclusive to this store
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
247Sports
