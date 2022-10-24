Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Autoweek.com
Video: How Tony Stewart Fared in First NHRA Dragster Pass at Las Vegas
To no one’s real surprise, three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart proved Friday that he has a knack for drag racing. In his first-ever competitive NHRA pass, the multi-time, multi-series motorsports champion blasted to the provisional No. 2 qualifying position in the 16-car Top Alcohol Dragster order at the Nevada Nationals.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
azbigmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert
It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
Fox5 KVVU
Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup. Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
NV Energy power outage impacts 2K customers in North Las Vegas
Update: Power has been restored to the area. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,100 customers in North Las Vegas are experiencing a power outage, according to NVEnergy’s website. The outage was reported around 1:12 p.m. in the area of Washburn Road and Allen Lane, near Simmons Street and Lone Mountain Road. NVEnergy said the […]
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas Tribune eNewspaper (Digital Copy) 10-26-2022
Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below) Thank you for reading and choosing Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper as your Local News source you can trust!. Las Vegas Tribune Newspaper (click below)
Eater
Owner of Eight Downtown Bars and Restaurants Acquires La Comida
The company that owns several of the bars and restaurants in the Fremont East district has just acquired another one. Corner Bar Management, the company behind downtown Las Vegas bars like Commonwealth, Lucky Day, and Discopussy, has acquired the Mexican restaurant La Comida. In its place, Corner Bar will introduce a new restaurant, La Mona Rosa. Executive Chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, from Corner Bar’s downtown restaurant, Peyote, will curate a menu for La Mona Rosa, which aims to celebrate Mexico’s diverse regions and robust flavors.
What Las Vegas home buyers need to know as interest rates rise
Loan borrowers are feeling the squeeze with rising interest rates as inflation remains high. However, one real estate agent is offering some ways to offset those higher costs.
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
passporttoeden.com
8 Best Hotels On The Strip In Las Vegas
Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
