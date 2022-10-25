ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife This is Not Allowed in State Parks

Texas is a big beautiful state, everyone knows that, which is why so many people like to recreate outside. Texas Parks and Wildlife does a great job of showing people how to have fun outdoors but there is one thing specifically they are asking all residents and visitors to stop doing from not on. The one thing that is being requested is for people to stop stacking rocks as they adventure outside.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

These 5 Items are Banned from Landfills in the State of Texas

When I am cleaning out the garage or getting rid of things around the house for the most part I don’t even think about items, I just start throwing things away that I don’t need anymore. And for the most part that is fine but recently I wanted to check on what items cannot just be put into my garbage container to be collected. In the state of Texas there are 5 items that are banned from being thrown away in landfills.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

You May Check In But Never Check Out? Haunted Hotels in Texas

Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any and everything haunted from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Let’s Look at the 8 Oldest Bars in the Great State of Texas

Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Monitor

Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Luxury Items Seized by U.S. Marshalls in Texas Up for Auction Right Now

Crime doesn't pay, at least for the criminals. For us regular citizens, we can sometimes take advantage of what criminals have left behind or have been confiscated by law enforcement. It also gives us a glimpse into the over the top lifestyle that some of these criminals are able to live because of all the money they've made off of someone else's suffering. Having said that, we, the general public, can own some of those over the top items that have been seized in various arrests or raids in an auction going on through November 8.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall

It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

City in Texas Ranked Among Best Halloween Cities in the US

Bet you can’t guess which Texas city was ranked among the best for Halloween in the country. To be honest with you, I’ve never really given much thought as to what makes for a great Halloween city. I’ve never been really big on dressing up and going to costume parties and stuff like that. For me, Halloween is about my kids stockpiling a bunch of candy, which my wife and I will raid from time to time.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy