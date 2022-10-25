Read full article on original website
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA
I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!. According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys...
Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating
With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
5 Things Yakima Can Jack-O’-Lantern Besides A Pumpkin
If the old man on the porch whittling things has taught me anything, it’s to not come on his property, and also with a knife, patience, and an inanimate object, you can do anything that deals with a knife and an inanimate object. With it being the season of...
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Popular Eats & Elixirs
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the extraordinary flavors of Eats & Elixirs. Dining Deals for Friday, October 28th, at Eats & Elixirs. This Friday, Eats & Elixirs will have you marveling at the globally inspired tapas and vintage...
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima
We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
Is There A Furry Problem In West Valley Schools?
It’s scary when a rumor grows legs and takes on a life of its own. Especially in today’s social environment where everyone is trying to do their best, but to some, their best might be different and seem weird. Well one of those big rumors have come to Yakima. The rumor... litter boxes in our schools.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Adorable Romantic Comedy Filmed in Yakima Gets Rave Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes
There's a movie that was filmed in the Yakima Valley that's worth watching and now it's scored a great review score on Rotten Tomatoes. One reviewer called the movie "The Office Meets Beetlejuice"...and it works. I got a chance to screen the movie over the weekend and I fell in love with the film.
Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?
Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
Looking For Opportunities? Heritage University Wants to Help
A small university in Toppenish is making big impacts on lives in the Yakima Valley by awarding full-ride scholarships to area high school students again this year. Plus officials at Heritage University say every fall many incoming freshman students are also awarded institutional HU Excellence funds as part of financial aid packaging. The funds combined with state and federal grant money means many students only have to cover a minimal amount to pay for full time tuition. School officials say Heritage University "excellence Scholarships support incoming freshman with an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of less than $14,956. The gap between EFC, Federal Pell Grant, Washington State Need Grant and a subsidized Stafford Direct Loan eligibility will be covered by the HU Excellence Scholarship."
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School
Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Yakima Voters Who Move Need To Inform Auditors Office
More people have already made up their mind and voted the November ballot. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 9,350 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 7.37 percent. Of the 127,000 plus ballots sent out the auditor expects about half to be returned. Ross expects...
