The Australian military is investigating whether its former air force pilots are being hired by China, the defence ministry said, after Britain raised warnings against similar recruitments of its ex-pilots by Beijing.Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles said he has asked the military to investigate claims the former pilots are being recruited to join a South African flight school that operated in China.“When our Australian Defence Force personnel sign up to the defence force, they do so to serve their country and we are deeply grateful of that,” Mr Marles said in a statement on Wednesday.“I would be deeply shocked...

8 DAYS AGO