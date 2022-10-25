Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America
A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
Australia investigates if its former pilots are being recruited by China after UK’s own warning
The Australian military is investigating whether its former air force pilots are being hired by China, the defence ministry said, after Britain raised warnings against similar recruitments of its ex-pilots by Beijing.Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles said he has asked the military to investigate claims the former pilots are being recruited to join a South African flight school that operated in China.“When our Australian Defence Force personnel sign up to the defence force, they do so to serve their country and we are deeply grateful of that,” Mr Marles said in a statement on Wednesday.“I would be deeply shocked...
Cam Shaw dead aged 25: Mystery as British boxing champion and ‘strong swimmer’ drowns while snorkelling in Australia
BRITISH boxing champion Cam Shaw has drowned aged 25 while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. York-born Shaw was on holiday in Cairns with his girlfriend and was on an organised expedition at the time of his death on Monday. The boxer was described as "a strong swimmer"...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Popculture
Beloved Radio Host Gordon Sparks Dead at 61
BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer. Sparks, who presented BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show and was better known as "Sparksy," was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, with Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, sharing on Sunday, Oct.16 that the beloved radio host passed away. Sparks was 61.
Radio DJ In England Dies In The Middle Of His Show
GenX Radio Suffolk fell silent for several minutes after Tim Gough suffered a suspected heart attack during his morning program.
France 24
Kohli, Rohit hit 50s as India make 179-2 against Netherlands
The Indians headed into the clash on the back of their thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne at the weekend, where Kohli starred with the bat and Arshdeep Singh the ball. They brought some of that energy to a boisterous and near-full stadium, with Kohli (62 off 44 balls)...
France 24
Italy women's Rugby World Cup forward banned 12 weeks for biting
Tounesi will miss this weekend's quarter-final against France after being cited during the final pool match, a 21-8 victory against Japan on Sunday. An independent judicial committee concluded that she had bitten the Japanese player, which is a red card offence under Law 9.12, and accordingly upheld the citing. The...
Snooker bad-boy Liang Wenbo BANNED moments before English Open match amid misconduct probe
BAD BOY Liang Wenbo has been suspended from snooker following a probe into “allegations of misconduct”. The world No45 was set to play Peter Lines on Thursday morning in Leicester in the qualifiers for the English Open, which takes place in Essex in December. But the Chinese snooker...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
BBC
UK's top young plumber set for world title bid in Germany
A former apprentice from Aberdeenshire is heading to Germany to represent the UK in the world plumbing finals. Connor Cruden will be one of 20 national finalists at the WorldSkills event in Lahr next week. The challenges include fault finding in a commercial bathroom and a speed test. Mr Cruden...
France 24
Tipuric to captain Wales rugby team in November Tests
The 33-year-old Ospreys flanker, capped 85 times by Wales, replaces the injured Dan Biggar as skipper. Tipuric missed the whole of last season after suffering a shoulder injury during the British and Irish Lions' warm-up Test against Japan in June 2021 ahead of the combined side's tour of South Africa.
Northern train disruption: Passenger says Newcastle-Liverpool journey took ‘as long as a flight to Dubai’
A passenger has shared a story of their train journey from Newcastle to Liverpool which, due to a number of difficulties, took seven hours – as long as some flights from the UK to Dubai. The traveller, who is also a reporter at the Liverpool Echo, intended to travel from Newcastle back home to Liverpool on Sunday 23 October, a journey which normally takes just under three hours.But when Charlotte Hadfield reached Newcastle station, she found that a number of trains were cancelled, including all Transpennine Express trains to Liverpool Lime Street.She planned to travel home via Carlisle and...
Sporting legend launches a fiery attack on Gina Rinehart after country's richest woman sensationally terminated $15m sponsorship deal over racism scandal
Australian basketball royalty has called out Gina Rinehart for not 'distancing' herself from her late father Lang Hancock whose comments about Indigenous Australians has seen the collapse of a $15million deal with Netball Australia. Andrew Gaze, who played 22 seasons for the Melbourne Tigers, said it was poor form of...
airlive.net
LIVE Boris Johnson is currently flying back in economy class on a British Airways flight to London Gatwick
Boris Johnson is currently on a British Airways flight to London Gatwick. Boris Johnson is flying back to UK in economy class alongside his wife and children. He is set to land at London gatwick on board British Airways #BA2156. The former prime minister has been on holiday in the...
