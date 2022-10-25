Read full article on original website
Emory Wheel
Families, alumni run annual Homecoming 5K, reflect on Emory experiences
On the bright, crisp fall morning of Oct. 22, Emory University students, parents and alumni gathered at the start line on the Clairmont Campus at 8:30 a.m. This race was so much more than a competition, it was a chance for new students and parents to mingle, for alumni to rekindle friendships, to relish in the nostalgia of being back on campus and for everyone to come together and share their Emory pride.
Emory Wheel
SGA members, students criticize University for new credit cap
The maximum number of credit hours students can take in one semester has dropped from 22 to 19 for students in Emory College, Oxford College and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, and 20 for students in Goizueta Business School. Emory University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Ravi Bellamkonda announced the decision in an email to students on Oct. 13.
Emory Wheel
Deltas celebrate 40 years of sisterhood, community
Forty years ago, Emory University’s Delta Sigma Theta chapter, Omicron Xi, started with just seven women. Now, the chapter boasts 289 members and has a thriving presence on campus. During Homecoming weekend on Oct. 21 and 22, alumni and current members gathered to celebrate the legacy of this historically-Black sorority.
Emory Wheel
‘Mind in the boat’: Lily Martin making waves for Emory volleyball
When sophomore outside hitter Lily Martin steps on the volleyball court, she thinks like a rower. Over the summer, Martin and the rest of the Emory volleyball team read “The Boys in the Boat,” which tells the story of how the nine-man University of Washington rowing crew won gold at the 1936 Olympic Games. The rowers’ slogan was “mind in the boat,” reminding them that they were rowing toward their goal not as individuals but as one unit.
Emory Wheel
New student-run, non-partisan voting coalition advocates for student voting rights
Emory University’s first non-partisan, student-run voting coalition, Emory Students Vote (ESV), is collaborating to foster “better voting” for students ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The coalition was founded in late September but was announced to the public on Oct. 20 with an Instagram post. It is...
Emory Wheel
Maggie’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill: the Emory tradition
It usually takes Ivan Faulkenberry a minute to find the right key for the door. Once inside, he flips on the lights; the neon of Miller Lite, Yuengling and Modelo cast a red-and-blue haze across the room. In the glow, the 81-year-old walks past six booths made from the steel doors of old shipping containers, one slightly bent by a student last Friday, and a long concrete bar worn smooth by waves of elbows.
Emory Wheel
Shulman captures ITA South Regional singles crown as women’s tennis prepares for spring season
The Emory University women’s tennis team competed in the ITA Division III Women’s South Regional Championship, with senior Stephanie Shulman coming out on top and winning the singles title. The ITA Regionals followed a typical tournament structure: both double and singles brackets, each with 64 players. Shulman competed...
Emory Wheel
Funding for Emory Hillandale Hospital aims to address impending Atlanta Medical Center closure
With the Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) — one of Georgia’s largest hospitals — set to close on Nov. 1, DeKalb County commissioners passed a proposal on Oct. 11 to allocate an additional $12 million in funding to Emory Hillandale Hospital. The hospital will use the funds toward...
Emory Wheel
Confusion over Office of Sustainability Initiatives’ funding causes student concern
In October 2021, Sydney Warner (23C), Clare McCarthy (23C) and Jack Miklaucic (23C) thought Emory University’s environmental action seemed “promising.”. The three students, along with four other leaders of the Emory Climate Coalition (ECC), a student-led environmental group, had just come off of a successful meeting with Emory University President Gregory Fenves. During their discussion, they convinced Fenves to join Race to Zero, a pact aiming to eliminate on-campus carbon emissions, and to sign an agreement that committed Emory to combating greenhouse gas emissions.
Emory Wheel
Competence over chaos: Vote blue in 2022
With imposing billboards and yard signs plastered around Atlanta, all of us can feel the pressure surrounding the midterm election — and for good reason. Whether it’s health insurance or reproductive rights, countless critical aspects of our lives and bodies will be on the ballot this midterm election season.
Emory Wheel
Letter from Editor: Reporting Title IX cases
Content warning: This letter contains mentions of sexual assault. The article “Good luck getting in touch with Title IX” was printed on Oct. 14 in the Wheel’s annual magazine, the Hub. The article mistakenly claimed that survivors have 180 days to report sexual misconduct. However, only the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has a 180 day deadline for reporting discrimination and harassment. Title IX cases do not have a deadline.
