On the bright, crisp fall morning of Oct. 22, Emory University students, parents and alumni gathered at the start line on the Clairmont Campus at 8:30 a.m. This race was so much more than a competition, it was a chance for new students and parents to mingle, for alumni to rekindle friendships, to relish in the nostalgia of being back on campus and for everyone to come together and share their Emory pride.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO