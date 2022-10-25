Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.

23 HOURS AGO