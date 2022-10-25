Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines
Elon Musk hasn’t wrapped up his purchase of Twitter yet, but he seems to be already gearing up for another battle. In a pair of late-night Tweets, posted just four minutes apart, Musk expressed concerns about Apple’s business practices, specifically those surrounding Spotify and app store guidelines. The...
Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover
We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans. Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Apple CEO Tim Cook initially told U2 there was 'something not right' about giving their album away for free on iTunes, according to Bono
Apple CEO Tim Cook told U2 there was "something not right" about giving their art away for free. Cook also questioned whether the album would only go out to U2 fans, Bono said in a new memoir. U2's "Songs of Innocence" album was given away for free to 500 million...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
U2 asked Steve Jobs for Apple stock in exchange for appearing in a now-famous 2004 iPod commercial
U2 manager Paul McGuinness suggested "even a symbolic amount" of Apple stock in exchange for appearing in the ad.
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock because of how much profit Elon Musk's company is making there, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla will behave like a Chinese tech stock for the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Up to half of the Elon Musk-run EV maker's profitability comes from China sales, the bank said. Tesla and Chinese tech stocks have both fallen sharply this year as recession fears intensify. Tesla rakes...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion
“Musk buying Twitter remains a major head scratcher,” Wedbush's Dan Ives wrote on Thursday, adding that he believes the firm's fair value is $19 billion less than what Elon paid.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Elon Musk says Apple's battle with Spotify is 'concerning' and its new 30% charge on social-media ad revenue 'is a lot'
Elon Musk has spoken out about Apple's new rules and its impact on Spotify after the music-streaming app's earnings went live on Tuesday. The billionaire was responding to The New York Times' article published on Tuesday, which Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared on Twitter. The report said Apple rejected Spotify's app from the App Store three times in one month, claiming its audiobooks feature broke the rules around app developers communicating with users about online purchasing.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
How many more warning signs does Mark Zuckerberg need to see before he pulls the plug on his metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg should pause, reflect, and ask himself one important question: When is enough, enough?
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.
Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
$80bn wiped from value of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta
Sell-off that began overnight continues after Mark Zuckerberg’s company reports halving of profits
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
Comments / 0