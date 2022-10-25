ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover

We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans. Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says Apple's battle with Spotify is 'concerning' and its new 30% charge on social-media ad revenue 'is a lot'

Elon Musk has spoken out about Apple's new rules and its impact on Spotify after the music-streaming app's earnings went live on Tuesday. The billionaire was responding to The New York Times' article published on Tuesday, which Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared on Twitter. The report said Apple rejected Spotify's app from the App Store three times in one month, claiming its audiobooks feature broke the rules around app developers communicating with users about online purchasing.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Markets Insider

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.

