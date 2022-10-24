The best school district in every state
Between parental politics, after-school programs, and PTA meetings, navigating school districts can be hard—and choosing the district that is best for your child is even harder.
Stacker analyzed 2022 data from Niche to calculate the best school district in every state. Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences are another, which is why it's always smart to research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before deciding something as important as moving based on a particular school.
Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game, without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still, other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn't just one or the other; it's a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district.
Keep reading to see how your district stacks up, or to help narrow your search for where you plan to move and raise a family.
You may also like: How student debt has grown in every state
Alabama: Madison City Schools
- Location: Madison, Alabama
- Total students: 11,804
- National rank: 57
Alaska: Skagway School District
- Location: Skagway, Alaska
- Total students: 144
- National rank: 481
Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Total students: 5,190
- National rank: 362
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Total students: 1,407
- National rank: 137
California: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Location: Palo Alto, California
- Total students: 11,395
- National rank: 9
You may also like: 25 oldest colleges in America
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
- Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Total students: 5,270
- National rank: 290
Connecticut: Westport School District
- Location: Westport, Connecticut
- Total students: 5,329
- National rank: 17
Delaware: Appoquinimink School District
- Location: Odessa, Delaware
- Total students: 11,914
- National rank: 489
Florida: St. Johns County School District
- Location: St Augustine, Florida
- Total students: 44,550
- National rank: 848
Georgia: Buford City Schools
- Location: Buford, Georgia
- Total students: 5,468
- National rank: 87
You may also like: 45 best college movies
Hawaii: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Hawaii
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Idaho: Troy School District
- Location: Troy, Idaho
- Total students: 270
- National rank: 740
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
- Location: Lincolnshire, Illinois
- Total students: 4,315
- National rank: 1
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Total students: 2,316
- National rank: 8
Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District
- Location: Bettendorf, Iowa
- Total students: 5,331
- National rank: 121
You may also like: 30 college majors that didn't exist 50 years ago
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
- Location: Overland Park, Kansas
- Total students: 22,148
- National rank: 69
Kentucky: Murray Independent Schools
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
- Total students: 1,783
- National rank: 263
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
- Location: Zachary, Louisiana
- Total students: 5,444
- National rank: 306
Maine: Yarmouth Schools
- Location: Yarmouth, Maine
- Total students: 1,670
- National rank: 172
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
- Location: Ellicott City, Maryland
- Total students: 57,293
- National rank: 307
You may also like: Best private high school in every state
Massachusetts: Weston Public Schools
- Location: Weston, Massachusetts
- Total students: 1,906
- National rank: 23
Michigan: Novi Community School District
- Location: Novi, Michigan
- Total students: 6,580
- National rank: 60
Minnesota: Wayzata Public School District
- Location: Wayzata, Minnesota
- Total students: 12,013
- National rank: 46
Mississippi: Petal School District
- Location: Petal, Mississippi
- Total students: 4,106
- National rank: 286
Missouri: School District of Clayton
- Location: Clayton, Missouri
- Total students: 2,514
- National rank: 13
You may also like: States where high schoolers are least likely to graduate
Montana: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Montana
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Location: Elkhorn, Nebraska
- Total students: 10,642
- National rank: 239
Nevada: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Nevada
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
New Hampshire: SAU 70
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
- Total students: 1,054
- National rank: 96
New Jersey: Millburn Township School District
- Location: Millburn, New Jersey
- Total students: 4,697
- National rank: 29
You may also like: 2-year degrees that can earn you the most money
New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools
- Location: Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Total students: 3,539
- National rank: 329
New York: Great Neck Public Schools
- Location: Great Neck, New York
- Total students: 6,831
- National rank: 3
North Carolina: Polk County Schools
- Location: Columbus, North Carolina
- Total students: 2,154
- National rank: 399
North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2
- Location: Edmore, North Dakota
- Total students: 35
- National rank: 675
Ohio: Solon City School District
- Location: Solon, Ohio
- Total students: 4,521
- National rank: 49
You may also like: Best private colleges in America
Oklahoma: Edmond Public Schools
- Location: Edmond, Oklahoma
- Total students: 23,496
- National rank: 285
Oregon: West Linn-Wilsonville School District
- Location: Tualatin, Oregon
- Total students: 9,302
- National rank: 348
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
- Location: Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Total students: 3,624
- National rank: 14
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
- Location: Barrington, Rhode Island
- Total students: 3,388
- National rank: 227
South Carolina: Fort Mill School District
- Location: Fort Mill, South Carolina
- Total students: 16,883
- National rank: 235
You may also like: Most expensive colleges—and what students actually pay
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
- Location: Brandon, South Dakota
- Total students: 4,721
- National rank: 639
Tennessee: Maryville City Schools
- Location: Maryville, Tennessee
- Total students: 5,441
- National rank: 383
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Total students: 7,968
- National rank: 10
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
- Location: Layton, Utah
- Total students: 1,135
- National rank: 173
Vermont: South Burlington School District
- Location: South Burlington, Vermont
- Total students: 2,688
- National rank: 638
You may also like: What American education was like 100 years ago
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
- Location: Falls Church, Virginia
- Total students: 2,500
- National rank: 220
Washington: Mercer Island School District
- Location: Mercer Island, Washington
- Total students: 4,192
- National rank: 157
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
- Location: Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Total students: 7,280
- National rank: 45
Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2
- Location: Sheridan, Wyoming
- Total students: 3,519
- National rank: 893
You may also like: States spending the most and least per student on education
Comments / 0