ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company

Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
HAWAII STATE
wrestletalk.com

Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw

A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestletalk.com

Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso

Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
PWMania

Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change

With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
nodq.com

Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW

After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw

Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
tjrwrestling.net

Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE

Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw

A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
itrwrestling.com

Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw

Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE

Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
PWMania

Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
DALLAS, TX
ringsidenews.com

Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice

Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
wrestletalk.com

Bloodline Member Gives Thoughts On Potential Rock/Roman Bout

Newest addition to the Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, has given his thoughts on a potential match up between the Rock and Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his main roster debut back at WWE Clash At The Castle, interfering in the show’s main event to help his cousin and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challenger Drew McIntyre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy