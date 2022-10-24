The early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This year, the biggest savings on tech are expected to arrive on Thanksgiving, with some of the best prices of the year for TVs coming on Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good deals now, too. And because many retailers have price-matching policies for the holidays, you might be able to shop now and get a partial refund later. Just check the retailer’s policies before you buy—and save those receipts.

