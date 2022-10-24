ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

beachconnection.net

Wildly Surreal Structures Found Between Two Oregon Coast Towns

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Striking, even otherworldly rocky monuments can pop up in the most unexpected ways at times on the Oregon coast. Sometimes it's a mix of mankind's interference and Mother Nature's surrealist aesthetics, too. They can defy description, it seems. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: the hidden cliffs just north of Manzanita)
CANNON BEACH, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Roast of the coast: Books and brew

As leaves turn and fall, warm morning beverages beckon. For a taste of the season, sit by a morning fire, sipping blissfully as the sun slowly rises and the air hangs crisp and cool with fog. Turn to a pumpkin-spiced latte and into the pages of a good book. It’s...
SEASIDE, OR
beachconnection.net

Iron Chef Goes N. Oregon Coast in Seaside in Nov Event

(Seaside, Oregon) – Get ready for a heated battle of culinary wits to see who will rule the north Oregon coast for the year. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) November 8 brings the return of Iron Chef Goes Coastal to Seaside, happening at the Seaside Convention Center. United Way of Clatsop County always puts this delicious shindig together, but in recent years the pandemic put the brakes on it.
SEASIDE, OR
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
The Oregonian

Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful

Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
MANZANITA, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Former anesthesiologist from Ridgefield rejuvenates people’s skin

Aesthetic services can make a difference in enhancing a person’s skin and Ethereal Aesthetics in Ridgefield does what it can to meet that need. Owner Jennifer Perry was a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist before she started her business. Perry said both practices go hand-in-hand with one another. “My inspiration...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022

• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
CHEHALIS, WA

