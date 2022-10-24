ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Capri Restaurant and Pizza at 313 E. State Street has an estimated $300,000 worth of damage following a fire that occurred Thursday evening. The call came to the Rockford Fire Department at 4:20 p.m. for a multiple-alarm structure fire at the restaurant. According to fire officials, Capri employees were preparing to open the restaurant and were cooking food when a fire broke out above one of the pizza ovens. The workers couldn’t extinguish the fire and it started to advance further into the restaurant.

