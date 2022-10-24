ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Warm spell over for now, but milder times in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the record book closes on Tuesday, the day will have gone down as being an unseasonably mild one. However, anyone who took so much as a step outside would register a dispute. The high temperature of 66° in Rockford occurred right around the midnight hour,...
Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 10/27/2022

New data causes education leaders to focus efforts on early childhood brain development. Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of new smoke alarm law. 23 News at 6. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local sports highlights.
Sunny & Cooler Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 50′s and a northwest wind 5 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight as we drop to the lower 30′s. Upper 50′s and sunny tomorrow. Dry through Halloween on Monday with highs in the low to middle 60′s.
RockfordScanner.com : NWS Is Saying That There Is Going To Be A lot of Rain, The Next Few Hours. Possible Flooding, Due To Storm Drains Not Cleared…

RockfordScanner.com : NWS Is Saying That There Is Going To Be A lot of Rain, The Next Few Hours. Possible Flooding, Due To Storm Drains Not Cleared…
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
$300k in damages from fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Capri Restaurant and Pizza at 313 E. State Street has an estimated $300,000 worth of damage following a fire that occurred Thursday evening. The call came to the Rockford Fire Department at 4:20 p.m. for a multiple-alarm structure fire at the restaurant. According to fire officials, Capri employees were preparing to open the restaurant and were cooking food when a fire broke out above one of the pizza ovens. The workers couldn’t extinguish the fire and it started to advance further into the restaurant.
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
thebengilpost.com

IDNR announces Illinois controlled pheasant hunting program upcoming season information

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing details about the 2022-2023 controlled pheasant hunting season. Pheasant hunters will need to acquire a Reserved Controlled Pheasant Hunting Permit to hunt on controlled pheasant hunting sites. These permits can be acquired through the online reservation system available at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/ControlledPheasantHunting.aspx.
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
RockfordScanner.com : Lane Closure in Downtown Rockford, Effective Immediately

RockfordScanner.com : Lane Closure in Downtown Rockford, Effective Immediately
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
