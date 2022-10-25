Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
Join the Legends Casino Hotel Costume Contest 2022 with 5 Payouts
If you're looking for a place to show off your costume, Legends Casino Hotel out in Toppenish is back for Halloween 2022 with its incredible costume contest. There will be live music, and dancing and the top five costumes will win money!. Legends Casino Hotel Halloween Costume Contest 2022. On...
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA
I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!. According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys...
Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating
With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?
Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Blustery and chilly today! Morning showers, cloudy and cool afternoon -Briana
ALERT DAY Monday Forecast: Blustery and chilly this morning! Rain is likely before noon today. Light showers expected in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, higher amounts over the Blues and Cascades today…with snow possible above 5,000 feet this morning. Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH this morning, increasing to a speed of 25-35MPH out of the west this afternoon. Cloudy and cool Monday, with showers wrapping up later today. Highs in the 50s today, overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Increasing clouds tomorrow, rain likely tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:27am Sunset: 5:55 pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:33am Sunset: 5:59pm.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School
Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0