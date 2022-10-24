Read full article on original website
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
rigzone.com
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX tech stocks to watch after market rebound
For Q2 2022, revenue for Constellation Software Inc. grew by 30 per cent to US$ 1.6 billion. On July 8, 2022, Shopify Inc. announced completing its acquisition of Deliverr, Inc. As of June 30, 2022, the revenue for Nuvei Corporation grew to US$ 211.29. The technology sector is one of...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists six Canadian stocks to watch for long-term
On August 16, 2022, Liberty LLC owned by Algonquin Power, announced its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC. In Q2 2022, the revenue of NorthWest Healthcare was reported at C$ 111.8 million as compared to a year ago quarter. On September 22, 2022, WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of...
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter
As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : TSX financial stocks and their recent financial performance | Kalkine Media
The financial sector in Canada takes up a lion’s share of the stock market and constitutes about 30.54 per cent. As on October 27, 2022, the sector showed a quarter-to-date (QTD) increase of 1.398 per cent. Lately, the financial markets have been caught up due to increasing inflation along with the rise in interest rates. Amid this scenario, the Bank of Canada has announced an increase in the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch next week
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) would announce its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) expects its revenue to increase by around 29 per cent YoY. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) noted a one per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. A string of companies...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
5 US cannabis stocks to watch in November
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock noted its highest one-day percentage gain since August 2018. Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) revenue fell nine per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Organigram Holdings notched its highest revenue in its history in Q3 FY22. Cannabis stocks are the stocks of companies that specialize...
