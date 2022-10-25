ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 4 WHBF

Powerball jackpot climbs for next drawing

There were no winners in last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $550 million, with a cash value of $277.5 million. That number can change, depending on the number of tickets sold. The winning numbers from Wednesday were: 06 – 08 […]
The Independent

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
Wave 3

Powerball jackpot hits $800M, 2nd largest in its history

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all six winning numbers drawn Wednesday night. The jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history, only behind the $1.56 billion jackpot won in January 2016. It is also the fifth largest prize in U.S. lottery history.
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
Outsider.com

Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $700M, Fifth Highest in History

If you’re looking for a reason to purchase a lottery ticket, here’s your sign. The Powerball Jackpot, one of the most popular lottery games in the United States, has skyrocketed to $700 million. That astronomical total makes it the fifth-highest jackpot in Powerball history. Be sure to score your tickets today as the drawing takes place later tonight at 10:59 p.m. EST.
