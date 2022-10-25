Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Beyonce! Kelly Rowland! Lori Harvey! See All the Looks From the Wearable Art Gala
A night to remember! The Where Art Can Occur Theater Center celebrated its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala with some serious fashion. The theme for the Saturday, October 22, event, which was hosted by WACO founders Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, was Harlem in the 1920s through the 1950s. Guests channeled their inner Billie Holiday, […]
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
Blue Ivy Buys an $80,000 Pair of Diamond Earrings at Auction
Blue Ivy may only be ten years old, but she already has very expensive taste. The young Grammy winner attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Saturday where, much to the surprise of everyone, she joined in on the auction portion of the evening. In a clip shared on Quinta Brunson's Instagram Stories, Blue bids $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, much to the shock of her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Keke Palmer who were emceeing the evening and stared back at the child open-mouthed from where they were leading the auction on stage.
Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece
Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Strapless Gown With Old Hollywood Hair For Wearable Art Gala: Photos
Beyonce always steals the show no matter what even she attends and that’s exactly what she did at WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Oct. 22. The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a strapless skintight black dress with a white sequin star-patterned neckline and old-Hollywood curls.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
wmagazine.com
Keke Palmer Goes Full Vamp In Vintage Saint Laurent at Wearable Art Gala
Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
Talking With Tami
Dionne Warwick Stops By ‘Sherri’, Says She Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK. She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, “I think he might pass the test.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith Poses With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, & More
The crew got together for a special, fun-filled screening of Will’s film “Emancipation.”. Undeniably, it has been a rocky year for Will Smith. His infamous moment at the Oscars earlier in the year proved to be life and career-changing after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The fallout was swift as news of shelved deals emerged amid ridicule, but the beloved Fresh Prince icon has seemingly bounced back.
Rihanna Reportedly Recorded New Songs For 'Wakanda Forever'
Rumors are circulating that there may FINALLY be some Fenty music blessings coming via the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. We are less than a month away from the release of the sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2018 blockbuster Black Panther and the sequel promises to be equally as big while tributing late actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.
TODAY.com
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Bustle
Rihanna’s First New Song In 6 Years Is A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
After a six-year hiatus from releasing solo music to focus on being a billionaire business mogul, Rihanna is finally making her return to our ears — but not with her long-awaited ninth studio album. The Fenty Beauty powerhouse will be releasing her first solo single in six years — “Lift Me Up” — on Oct. 28. She announced the song by sharing a cryptic teaser of herself humming on Twitter and Instagram. The new song will serve as the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack as well as a tribute to the first film’s late star Chadwick Boseman.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Readies New Single ‘Lift Me Up’ For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has officially announced her highly-anticipated return with “Lift Me Up,” the first single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. On Wednesday (October 26), Rihanna tweeted a teaser trailer announcing the new song that will drop on Friday (October 28) via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The teaser opens with the singer humming in the background as the letter R appears on the screen next to the Wakandan spellings of her name and song title.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.
Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place
Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition.
Angela Bassett Opens Up About The Longevity Of Her Career In Hollywood
It's no secret that Angela Bassett is loved by the culture and has a long-running career in film. The queen reflected on her 107 acting credits and the longevity of her career with Essence with a Wakanda theme pop art.
