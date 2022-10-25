Blue Ivy may only be ten years old, but she already has very expensive taste. The young Grammy winner attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Saturday where, much to the surprise of everyone, she joined in on the auction portion of the evening. In a clip shared on Quinta Brunson's Instagram Stories, Blue bids $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, much to the shock of her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Keke Palmer who were emceeing the evening and stared back at the child open-mouthed from where they were leading the auction on stage.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO