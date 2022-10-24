ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
DuPage County Board OKs one-time $5 million property tax abatement

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- The DuPage County Board approved a one-time $5 million property tax abatement, which the county touted as providing financial relief for residents struggling amid rising inflation. Board member Jim Zay proposed the abatement during a board meeting in September after a presentation about the county's surplus...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

