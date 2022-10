The Hawkeyes are finally back home in Kinnick Stadium this weekend and will be hosting Northwestern for Homecoming. With a 2:30 PM kickoff scheduled, it also allows for more time for recruits traveling to campus, which will include five official visits this weekend. In this update, we take a look at Iowa's list of visitors, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO