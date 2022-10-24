Read full article on original website
UNO Academic Advising Council Names Farida Majid Advisor of the Month
Majid was nominated by her peers for her dedication to student success. Farida Majid, Director of Undergraduate Advising in the College of Information Science & Technology, was recently named the “Advisor of the Month” by the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for the month of October. The award will...
UNO Names Marian McDonald Employee of the Month
McDonald was recognized by her colleagues and fellow staff members for being a supportive, welcoming, and integral member of the Department of Psychology to ensure faculty and student success. search keywords:. employee of the month. psychology. human resources. Marian McDonald, an office associate for the Department of Psychology, has been...
Visiting Scholar Begins a Second Year with UNO
Sharmila Seyyid, a Sri Lankan journalist, poet, and writer under threat of persecution and violence in her home country, has begun her second year as a Visiting Faculty Fellow at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Seyyid came to UNO for her first year after receiving a prestigious Institute for...
Exhibitions For LGBTQ+ History Month and New LGBTQ+ Archival Collections
UNO Libraries is home to Nebraska’s largest LGBTQIA2S+ archive and it continues to grow with support from community members and organizations. Recent donations include records from River City Gender Alliance, Heartland Gay Rodeo Association, Scott Winkler, an addition to the Lavender Couch collection as well as smaller gifts of photos, posters, books, and ephemera from other supporters. Thank you to all of the donors who put their trust in UNO Libraries to preserve this unique regional history.
New Video Content Management System: YuJa to Replace VidGrid
YuJa is our new video platform that allows faculty to record, upload and share videos for students! It is integrated right into Canvas and will be replacing VidGrid over the current academic year. search keywords:. Vid Grid. YuJa. With VidGrid's announcement that the company would no longer be servicing the...
UNO Soil Judging Team Places 3rd in Regional Competition
Congratulations to UNO’s Soil Judging team on their success at the Region V Soil Judging Contest! The 2022 competition was hosted by Iowa State University in northwestern Iowa near Lake Okoboji the week of October 3rd. Soil Judging is a national event that trains students to describe, classify and interpret soils both individually and as a team.
CAS Researchers Awarded New Grant on Recovering Indigenous Histories
Dr. Sarah E. Nelson, an Assistant Professor of Geography at UNO, was recently awarded a Research/ Creative Activity Grant on Recovering Indigenous Histories that will be used to further collaborative research with Dr. Barbara Robins, an Associate Professor of English, and Geography graduate student Natasha Winfield on “How Urban Development Erased Jefferson Square.” Nelson will work with community partners to co-create and evaluate the research from start to end.
Chancellor Li: How do you Prepare for Careers That Don’t Exist Yet?
We exist today in perfect storm of automation, emerging technologies, and economic conditions where individuals who are not actively expanding their skills risk being on the outside looking in at career advancement opportunities now and in the future. Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, says that future is closer than we think in this recent editorial.
