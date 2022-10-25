This 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Tri-Power Hardtop can be the highlight of your Pontiac collection. Originally intended as a moniker to denote a top-of-the-line 1957 Star Chief, the Bonneville became its own separate model in 1958. This meant that for the first time, a base model Bonneville could be had and most of the luxurious features that made the name popular among Pontiac buyers were now optional but that was far from a downgrade. In fact, it opened up doors for the model that were previously unavailable. Buyers that were not able to afford all of the luxury options could now pick the ones more important to them, essentially getting a better car for a more affordable price. On top of that, the model was now available with a hard top instead of just as a convertible.

