Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Everything We Know About The Block: Tree Change Finale
After working hard for 12 weeks on their 500-square metre homesteads, The Block: Tree Change contestants and their renovated properties will go under the hammer in a nail-biting auction finale episode. This year the Channel Nine reality TV show has shifted its focus from the city to the country, with...
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Refinery29
Where Are All OfThe Block Winners Now?
There have been a whopping 17 seasons of The Block so far. Not only has each series shown us incredible home transformations, but also some everyday Aussies behind the renos who we have grown to love watching on TV. After weeks of tears, joy, gruelling challenges and room reveals, some...
Stunning 1958 Pontiac Selling At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Auction
This 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Tri-Power Hardtop can be the highlight of your Pontiac collection. Originally intended as a moniker to denote a top-of-the-line 1957 Star Chief, the Bonneville became its own separate model in 1958. This meant that for the first time, a base model Bonneville could be had and most of the luxurious features that made the name popular among Pontiac buyers were now optional but that was far from a downgrade. In fact, it opened up doors for the model that were previously unavailable. Buyers that were not able to afford all of the luxury options could now pick the ones more important to them, essentially getting a better car for a more affordable price. On top of that, the model was now available with a hard top instead of just as a convertible.
Run Blocker in This Awesome 1979 Trans Am from Maple Brothers Dallas Auction
When Smokey and the Bandit hit the big screen back in the late-1970s, nobody could have guessed that "Bandit", a black and gold 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am piloted by Burt Reynolds, would steal the hearts of car enthusiasts everywhere. Pontiac dealerships surged as enthusiasts were looking to get their hands on their very own Bandit. A cult following ensued, and the Bandit is forever etched in Hollywood car history. Here we have a rare 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Special Edition that wants to unleash your inner Smokey when behind the wheel.
Refinery29
R29 Home Picks: The Pieces We’re Lusting After For November
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Pastels, florals and print, oh my! The Refinery29...
Collector Shells Out Big For Ferrari Bed
When someone affluent dies and their heirs put an impressive lifetime car collection up for auction, it usually causes a big stir. RM Sotheby’s rightly counted on that late last month when it hosted the late Gene Ponder’s collection auction. However, the auction house might not have anticipated a Ferrari bed included as one of the lots would snatch some big cash.
A comedian has racked up 1.4 million TikTok followers while secretly turning a vintage 1976 RV into his dream home. Take a look inside.
Tyler Regan, a TikTok comedian with 1.4 million followers, decided to leave his LA apartment in June 2020 and travel in a renovated 1976 Airstream.
Refinery29
The Rules Of Investing In A Seasonal Wardrobe
A new season is always exciting, whether it’s celebrating upcoming holidays with loved ones or basking under the sun for hours. Yet, the stress of dressing and shopping for each season is still overwhelming, especially when it comes to budgeting for it. While fashion trends may look appealing, our...
Interior of this charming getaway SC home has Zillow Gone Wild transfixed. See why
A Darlington home on the South Carolina market with a highly intriguing interior has managed to grab the attention of a popular social media real estate page thanks to its design and eye-raising price tag. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed for $199,900. While that might not be too shocking,...
Rare 1964 Catalina Wagon Selling at The Raleigh Classic With No Reserve
This car is a jack of all trades. If you were going to build your perfect adventure vehicle, what exactly might that look like? Perhaps you’re in the big pickup trucks with lifted suspension and mud tires or maybe you want to get the best out of your experience on the road and we go with a grand tour type automobile. Well there is a special type of vehicle that could be regarded as a versatile option for any classic automotive enthusiast with a passion for good luxe, plenty of power, and utility to match.
Henderson Auctions to Feature Indian Motorcycles at Its Barber Motorsports Sale
Many motorcycles with the iconic Indian nameplate are about to come under the hammer. The Indian motorcycle brand has a band of cult followers that grows with each generation. The moniker carries a strong value of heritage and history, and people consider them to be just a little extra special over other nameplates. At the upcoming Henderson Auctions fall event, many excellent Indian Motorcycles will be up for grabs. Here are a few highlights from their docket.
Refinery29
Dreaming About Buttery-Soft Bedsheets? Ettitude Has 20% Off Its Bundles Right Now
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. At the end of a long day, nothing's...
Refinery29
Erin Kleinberg Is The Coolest Entrepreneur You’ve Never Heard Of — Until Now
In Refinery29's Talking Shop series, we're chatting with owners of up-and-coming small businesses about their experiences launching, the big challenges and wins they've faced, and of course, their products and services. Erin Kleinberg might not be a household name yet, but if you've ever perused the closets of stylish folks...
“My price will only go up”: Collectors bet on nostalgia as they resell McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals
One of the most fascinating things about the business of collectibles is the way in which items are assigned value in relation to other items that may seem nearly identical to outsiders. For instance, I once watched a man pull into a Kentucky liquor store parking lot and set up about a dozen bottles of bourbon on his unlatched pick-up tailgate. A few minutes later, another man cradling a single bottle under each arm met him there. After a few moments of chit-chat, they swapped collections.
Refinery29
A Week In Randwick, Sydney, As A Law Graduate On $95,000
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
Refined Petrolheads, Rejoice! This French-Inspired Mansion in Missouri Has a 7-Car Showroom and a Its Own Repair Shop
A stately mega-mansion that appears as if it’s straight out of Europe just hit the market—in Missouri. And with a car showroom and repair shop on-site, the palatial abode is also a petrolhead’s paradise. Set on seven-and-a-half acres just outside downtown St. Louis, the French-inspired estate is...
Comments / 0