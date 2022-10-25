It sure looks like Jean Segura is ready for the World Series to start. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies embarked on their flight to Houston ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with most players boarding the plane in the standard traveling apparel of suit and tie. Then there was Segura, who boarded the plane clad in his full uniform.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO