Reds' Marte mashes 461-foot homer in AFL
His home run didn't quite reach Cincinnati, but Noelvi Marte made sure it was loud enough and far enough to be noticed in the Queen City. MLB's No. 17 prospect unloaded on a two-run homer during Tuesday's Arizona Fall League tilt in Surprise, hammering the ball an estimated 461 feet during the Desert Dogs' 9-3 loss to the Saguaros. Marte's clout drew audible gasps from the crowd at Surprise Stadium the moment the ball left his bat.
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
5 big questions facing Marlins this offseason
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We got cooler weather in South Florida last week, which means we're getting closer to Hot Stove season!. Here are five questions facing...
Padres' Merrill showcasing talents in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. – When Jackson Merrill hits, he has the propensity to stack up knocks in bunches. Such was the case again during Peoria’s 5-5 10-inning tie against Glendale on Wednesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch as the Padres’ top-ranked prospect collected two more singles to raise his Fall League average to .308 through 16 contests.
This Phillie is so ready he flew to Houston in uniform
It sure looks like Jean Segura is ready for the World Series to start. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies embarked on their flight to Houston ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with most players boarding the plane in the standard traveling apparel of suit and tie. Then there was Segura, who boarded the plane clad in his full uniform.
New automated ball-strike system a hit in the AFL
SCOTTSDALE -- There are different lines of thought in baseball, both among fans and those in the industry, about the future of calling balls and strikes. Those who might be “old school” want human umpires, and humans only, to continue being arbiters of what’s a strike and what’s not.
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
'Many years to come' for Soto in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO -- Maybe it was a Freudian slip. Maybe it was wishful thinking. Or maybe A.J. Preller is just keenly aware of what he wants. Asked to re-evaluate his Trade Deadline splash three months later, the Padres general manager reflected on the impact that Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury made during the team’s run to the National League Championship Series. Then he had this to say:
Could Betts move to 2B if LA signs Judge?
Mookie Betts has won five Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Could his next one be as a second baseman?. According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.
'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game
Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
Bochy eager to get started as Rangers' new manager
ARLINGTON -- By the close of the 2019 season, Bruce Bochy had accomplished just about everything possible for a Major League manager. Three World Series titles. More than 2,000 victories. A sure-fire lock for the Hall of Fame one day. So when the 67-year-old agreed Friday to become the 20th...
Phillies family, fans all 'ride with Philly Rob'
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson shook his head because he still doesn’t understand it. The Phillies stood on stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park, where they were presented the National League championship trophy. A sellout crowd roared when they heard his name. Phillies fans rarely agree with their manager,...
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
