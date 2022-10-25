ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Mark Zuckerberg...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Fortune

Less metaverse and more layoffs: A Meta investor just wrote a scathing open letter to the company telling it to get its ‘mojo back’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to catch a break. Since he changed Facebook’s name to Meta last year and rebranding the company to emphasize its focus on the “metaverse”—an augmented virtual reality—Zuckerberg’s personal net worth has dropped by over $70 billion, and as of Monday, Meta’s share prices are down over 60% year to date.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse

For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
IGN

Meta is Losing Billions on the Metaverse, And It's Not Getting Better

Facebook and Quest company Meta is currently getting raked over the coals by investors, due to yet another quarter of massive losses in its VR and metaverse division. The company's quarterly earnings revealed that its Reality Labs division — which covers its VR and XR efforts as well as metaverse endeavors — saw $3.7 billion in losses from operations. But while this was an exceptionally large loss for the division, it's coming off a long history of losses going back quarter after quarter. That same division has seen losses of $9.4 billion so far this year, compared to $6.9 billion in the same period last year.
thenewscrypto.com

Meta Suffers a Loss in Their Metaverse Sector

Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) divisions outlined a $2.8 billion loss in Q2, 2022. Shift from “Facebook” to “Meta” states Mark’s intention to get fully involved in the metaverse. Meta’s metaverse division recorded a loss of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is...
crypto-economy.com

Facebook’s Metaverse Continues to Lose Money and Meta Shares Plunge 20%

Meta has reportedly suffered a loss of an estimated $9.4 billion over the development of the Facebook Metaverse. Based on the financial reports issued on Wednesday, the Meta platforms were able to record third-quarter sales of only $28 million for the segment- Facebook Reality Labs. The segment includes multiple augmented as well as virtual reality activities. However, this was nowhere near the initial expectation of $406 million. Plus, it was way down from $452 million in the first quarter.
PYMNTS

JPMorgan to Offer Meta Pay as Checkout Option

Meta has launched a partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Meta Pay as a checkout option for J.P. Morgan merchants. In an announcement sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Oct. 25), the company said this means J.P. Morgan Payments merchants can add Meta Pay — known as Facebook Pay until June — to their websites as a checkout option on both desktop and mobile.
Deadline

Elon Musk, On Eve Of Deal, Tells Advertisers Twitter Won’t “Become A Free-For-All Hellscape”

Elon Musk told advertisers in an open letter today that he believes “advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform,” reassuring the group that makes up the bulk of Twitter’s revenue that ads are still very welcome on the platform. The billionaire Tesla founder who will close his tortured acquisition tomorrow, has indicated in the past he’d prefer to wean the service off ads, although it was never clear how that could work. Advertisers have also been wary about Musk’s being less focused on content moderation and he addressed that too, sort of. “Twitter can obviously not become a free-for-all hellscape...

Comments / 0

Community Policy