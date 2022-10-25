Read full article on original website
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'
Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Mark Zuckerberg...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel blasts the metaverse: 'The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer'
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel slammed Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the metaverse on Tuesday at a conference with The Wall Street Journal. "The metaverse is 'living inside of a computer.' The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer," Spiegel said.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows his metaverse pivot isn't popular with everyone, but said 'people are going to look back decades from now' and realize its importance
Mark Zuckerberg took a shot at those who doubt his metaverse investment. "People are going to look back decades from now" and discuss the project's importance, he said. Meta has reported nearly $20 billion in losses since last year from to its metaverse project, more than the GDP of many countries.
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey compares Facebook's metaverse to a 'project car,' with Mark Zuckerberg pursuing an expensive passion project that no one thinks is valuable
Luckey founded Oculus and sold it to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. He wants the metaverse to be built, but says Facebook's current product Horizon is "not good." Still, Luckey sees the possibility of the company succeeding in the future. Palmer Luckey is not a fan of what Mark...
Less metaverse and more layoffs: A Meta investor just wrote a scathing open letter to the company telling it to get its ‘mojo back’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to catch a break. Since he changed Facebook’s name to Meta last year and rebranding the company to emphasize its focus on the “metaverse”—an augmented virtual reality—Zuckerberg’s personal net worth has dropped by over $70 billion, and as of Monday, Meta’s share prices are down over 60% year to date.
Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse
For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
IGN
Meta is Losing Billions on the Metaverse, And It's Not Getting Better
Facebook and Quest company Meta is currently getting raked over the coals by investors, due to yet another quarter of massive losses in its VR and metaverse division. The company's quarterly earnings revealed that its Reality Labs division — which covers its VR and XR efforts as well as metaverse endeavors — saw $3.7 billion in losses from operations. But while this was an exceptionally large loss for the division, it's coming off a long history of losses going back quarter after quarter. That same division has seen losses of $9.4 billion so far this year, compared to $6.9 billion in the same period last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Meta Suffers a Loss in Their Metaverse Sector
Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) divisions outlined a $2.8 billion loss in Q2, 2022. Shift from “Facebook” to “Meta” states Mark’s intention to get fully involved in the metaverse. Meta’s metaverse division recorded a loss of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is...
crypto-economy.com
Facebook’s Metaverse Continues to Lose Money and Meta Shares Plunge 20%
Meta has reportedly suffered a loss of an estimated $9.4 billion over the development of the Facebook Metaverse. Based on the financial reports issued on Wednesday, the Meta platforms were able to record third-quarter sales of only $28 million for the segment- Facebook Reality Labs. The segment includes multiple augmented as well as virtual reality activities. However, this was nowhere near the initial expectation of $406 million. Plus, it was way down from $452 million in the first quarter.
$80bn wiped from value of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta
Sell-off that began overnight continues after Mark Zuckerberg’s company reports halving of profits
JPMorgan to Offer Meta Pay as Checkout Option
Meta has launched a partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Meta Pay as a checkout option for J.P. Morgan merchants. In an announcement sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Oct. 25), the company said this means J.P. Morgan Payments merchants can add Meta Pay — known as Facebook Pay until June — to their websites as a checkout option on both desktop and mobile.
After Apple And Snap, Microsoft Gaming CEO Swipes At Zuckerberg's Metaverse: 'Poorly Built Video Game'
Microsoft Corporation's MSFT gaming CEO has added fuel to the fire over the metaverse concept, started by other top executives from big tech firms like Snap Inc. SNAP and Apple Inc. AAPL. What Happened: During the ongoing Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference, Xbox chief Phil Spencer took a shot...
Elon Musk, On Eve Of Deal, Tells Advertisers Twitter Won’t “Become A Free-For-All Hellscape”
Elon Musk told advertisers in an open letter today that he believes “advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform,” reassuring the group that makes up the bulk of Twitter’s revenue that ads are still very welcome on the platform. The billionaire Tesla founder who will close his tortured acquisition tomorrow, has indicated in the past he’d prefer to wean the service off ads, although it was never clear how that could work. Advertisers have also been wary about Musk’s being less focused on content moderation and he addressed that too, sort of. “Twitter can obviously not become a free-for-all hellscape...
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Dropped The Most This Year, Thanks To Meta's Slump; Elon Musk And These 2 Billionaires Also Suffered Losses
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META bad year just got worse as the company disappointed investors with an earnings miss and hinted at increased investments even as the macroeconomic conditions remain hostile. What Happened: Meta stock is on track to open Thursday’s session with a loss of over 20% and this...
