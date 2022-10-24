ATLANTA – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches preseason poll, announced on Wednesday. The Hoosiers appear in the coaches poll for the 42nd consecutive week, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They also came in at No. 11 in the final poll last season. Additionally, the program will start the season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason top 25.

