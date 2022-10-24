Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Welcomes Trine Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's soccer (7-3-5, 3-1-3 B1G) will welcome in-state, Division III opponent Trine to Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday (Oct. 27) night. The match will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. SETTING THE SCENE. • Indiana...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Set for Trip to Notre Dame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team is set to go on their next road trip for another fall invite tournament. From Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 the Hoosiers will compete in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event held at the University of Notre Dame's Courtney Tennis Center.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana, Evansville Play to 1-1 Draw
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer (7-3-5, 3-1-3 B1G) and Evansville (6-3-5, 3-1-2 MVC) played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday (Oct. 25) at Adar McCutchan Stadium. • 3' – Sophomore forward Tommy Mihalic carried to the top of the box, passed to redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink on the left wing and found space inside the 18 for the return pass. Mihalic received, turned and finished with his right foot around the keeper towards the back post.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey to Host Northwestern for Regular Season Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana will close out the 2022 field hockey season with a Friday home game at 3 p.m. against No. 4 ranked Northwestern. Northwestern is the reigning national champion, winning the 2021 NCAA title over Liberty. In this matchup against the Wildcats, the Hoosiers are...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers In At No. 11 In USA Today/WBCA Coaches Preseason Poll
ATLANTA – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches preseason poll, announced on Wednesday. The Hoosiers appear in the coaches poll for the 42nd consecutive week, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They also came in at No. 11 in the final poll last season. Additionally, the program will start the season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason top 25.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Welcomes Program Alumni for Princeton Dual
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Wrestling program is excited to declare the team's dual vs. Princeton on Friday, Nov. 18 as the team's Alumni Match. All former Hoosier wrestlers are invited to come to the match. The dual will take place in Simon Skjodt Assembly...
iuhoosiers.com
Worth the Wait – Parrish Ready to Make a Hoosier Impact
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sydney Parrish didn't know. Not really. Become, at long last, an Indiana Hoosier? It didn't seem possible. "I wasn't expecting to come back home," she says. And yet, this former Indiana Miss Basketball out of Hamilton Southeastern School is back home. This is a very good...
iuhoosiers.com
Gerstenberg, Luker Earn Big Ten Season Awards
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Jamie Gerstenberg and Karlee Luker were awarded Big Ten regular season awards for their contributions and effort during Indiana women's soccer season, the league announced on Thursday afternoon. Gerstenberg was named All-Big Ten third team, for her second Big Ten honor. She was named to the...
iuhoosiers.com
IUSD Athletes Combine for Four Big Ten Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following strong team and individual performances against No. 2/3 Texas and No. 14/22 Texas A&M, Indiana swimming and diving athletes, two men and two women, totaled four Big Ten weekly awards, the conference announced on Wednesday (Oct. 26). Sophomores Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski and freshman...
