Tennessee Tribune

TSU Seeks the Nation’s Highest Research Designation

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University, Nashville’s only public university, aims to become only the second HBCU to reach the nation’s top research echelon with an “R1” designation under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning. The designation would mean more doctoral programs, research initiatives and funding for students and the university. Currently, TSU is one of only 11 HBCUs with an R2 designation under the category of “high research activity.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TriStar Health Hosts “Crush the Crisis”

NASHVILLE, TN — TriStar Health will host an opioid take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K

Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Family History Day at TN State Library This Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN — Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned genealogist, Family History Day has something for everyone. This year’s featured presentation is Welcome Home: Unlocking History Through the Places We Live, led by Librarian Trent Hanner. As part of Hanner’s presentation, attendees will learn how to use...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
