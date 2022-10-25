Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Seeks the Nation’s Highest Research Designation
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University, Nashville’s only public university, aims to become only the second HBCU to reach the nation’s top research echelon with an “R1” designation under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning. The designation would mean more doctoral programs, research initiatives and funding for students and the university. Currently, TSU is one of only 11 HBCUs with an R2 designation under the category of “high research activity.”
Tennessee Tribune
TriStar Health Hosts “Crush the Crisis”
NASHVILLE, TN — TriStar Health will host an opioid take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Called “Crush the Crisis,” the event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites community members to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee, dies
Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 1996. She was running for re-election to represent District 86.
Tennessee Tribune
Family History Day at TN State Library This Saturday
NASHVILLE, TN — Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned genealogist, Family History Day has something for everyone. This year’s featured presentation is Welcome Home: Unlocking History Through the Places We Live, led by Librarian Trent Hanner. As part of Hanner’s presentation, attendees will learn how to use...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
Nashville doctor weighs in on 'tripledemic' concerns
It's a triple threat doctors want you to be prepared for: COVID, the flu and RSV. Health systems across the country are preparing for possible surges, including right here in Middle Tennessee.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
WSMV
Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
Is flu spreading in Tennessee? CDC map shows state levels
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
Turn in old and expired medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Mid-Southerners are encouraged to turn in expired and unused medications that are no longer needed. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT in Tennessee. Click HERE to find a Take...
fox17.com
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
